Thursday, December 12, 2024
‘Do You Know The Name Of Your Father’? FIITJEE Chairman DK Goel Rants Emoloyee, Goes Viral

A video of FIITJEE chairman DK Goel berating employees during an online meeting has gone viral, igniting widespread criticism. In the clip, Goel is seen using abusive language while addressing an employee, causing outrage on social media.

The meeting, reportedly held last week, was intended to be an open forum for employees to discuss their grievances, particularly regarding delayed salaries, which some employees claim have been pending for over five months. However, the session took a heated turn when an employee from the Thane branch raised concerns about the company’s recent investments in the ed-tech sector.

Verbal Abuse in a Professional Setting

Goel appeared to lose his temper during the exchange, using offensive language directed not only at the employee but also at their family. In the viral video, he can be heard shouting:
“Useless people… what kind of sht person are you? Do you even know the name of your father? Go ask your mother who your father is!”*

The chairman’s tirade continued as he demanded the employee be removed from Mumbai, stating, “Who is this bl**dy person? Throw him out of Mumbai!”

Employee Concerns and Public Reaction

The video has drawn sharp criticism online, with netizens denouncing Goel’s behavior as unprofessional and toxic. Many have expressed solidarity with FIITJEE employees, who are reportedly facing financial distress due to months of salary delays.

Social media users called for accountability, with some questioning how such behavior could come from the leader of a reputed educational institution. Critics emphasized the need for respectful communication in professional environments, regardless of internal challenges.

A Growing Controversy

The incident comes at a time when employees at FIITJEE are reportedly grappling with mounting frustrations over unpaid wages and the lack of transparency in management decisions. The viral video has only intensified scrutiny on the organization’s handling of its workforce and the behavior of its leadership.

As the backlash grows, the incident underscores the importance of fostering a respectful and supportive workplace culture, particularly during periods of financial or organizational strain.

Also Read: Atul Subhash Listed A Checklist Ahead Taking Away His Own Life, Check Details Here

 

FIIT JEE Chairman

