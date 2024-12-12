Home
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Schools in Tamil Nadu are closed today, Thursday, due to heavy rain and the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) yellow alert for moderate rains and thunderstorms.

Schools In Tamil Nadu To Remain Closed Across 11 Districts After Heavy Rain Forecast

Schools in Tamil Nadu are closed today, Thursday, due to heavy rain and the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) yellow alert for moderate rains and thunderstorms. Affected districts include Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur.

In addition, Tirunelveli District has announced a holiday for students in Classes I to V due to forecasted heavy rainfall. Ramanathapuram District has also declared school closures. Both schools and colleges in Tiruvannamalai will remain shut. Thiruvalluvar University in Vellore has postponed its exams for November and December due to weather disruptions.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts, warning of moderate rainfall and light thunderstorms. Cities like Vellore, Salem, Namakkal, Sivaganga, and Madurai are expected to face these weather conditions, while lighter rainfall is forecasted for Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Teni.

Rainfall data from Thursday shows significant precipitation across several regions. Karaikal received 8 cm of rain, followed by Thanjavur’s Adiramapattinam and Cuddalore’s Vriddhachalam with 7 cm each. Other areas such as Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and parts of Chennai, including Poonamallee and Red Hills, recorded 6 cm. Chennai’s Nungambakkam reported 5 cm of rain.

Due to the rain, Thoothukudi Collector K. Elambahavath declared a school holiday, while other authorities have advised residents to stay cautious and minimize outdoor activities.

As Tamil Nadu faces heavy rain, Northern India is preparing for a cold wave, with temperatures expected to drop sharply. The IMD has forecast light rainfall across Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR over the next two days due to a western disturbance from central Pakistan.

From December 9, cold wave conditions will affect Rajasthan, with temperatures plummeting through December 14. Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh will experience similar conditions starting December 11. The IMD defines a cold wave as a significant drop in temperature compared to normal values for a given region

