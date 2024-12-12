Meta Donates $1 Million to Trump’s Inaugural Fund in Effort to Improve Relations

Meta donated $1 million to Donald Trump’s inaugural fund in a move to rebuild ties with the president-elect. CEO Mark Zuckerberg furthered this effort by presenting the company’s Ray-Ban Smart Glasses at a Mar-a-Lago dinner.

Meta, the social media giant, has reportedly contributed $1 million to former President Donald Trump’s inaugural fund, marking a significant step in the company’s effort to foster better relations with the president-elect.

Donation Preceded Zuckerberg’s Meeting with Trump

The reports quoted sources familiar with the matter who revealed that Meta’s commitment to the donation was made before CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with Trump at a dinner hosted in November at Mar-a-Lago. The dinner, held shortly after Trump’s victory in the presidential election, served as a platform for Zuckerberg to present Meta’s latest technological innovation.

At the meeting, Zuckerberg demonstrated Meta’s Ray-Ban Smart Glasses and even gifted a pair to Trump, showcasing the company’s advancements in augmented reality. The gesture appeared to underline Meta’s attempt to build goodwill with the newly elected leader.

Meta Aiming to Mend Relations

Zuckerberg, who did not publicly endorse any candidate in the 2024 presidential election, has been making concerted efforts to repair relations with Trump. In November, he joined Trump for a Thanksgiving Eve dinner at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort, signaling a thaw in their previously tense relationship.

The evolving relationship comes against the backdrop of past conflicts. In August 2024, during his campaign as the Republican nominee, Trump issued a stark warning, stating Zuckerberg would “spend the rest of his life in prison” if he interfered in the electoral process.

Trump’s history with Meta

Trump’s history with Meta has been tumultuous. In January 2021, following the Capitol riots, Meta banned Trump from Facebook and Instagram, citing his praise for individuals involved in the violence. Two years later, in January 2023, Meta reinstated Trump’s access to both platforms, sparking widespread debate.

As of now, Meta has not provided a comment regarding the donation or the company’s recent interactions with Trump.

Also Read: Brian Thompson Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Had OnlyFans Account! Claim Goes Viral After Tinder, TikTok Videos Surface