Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Meta Donates $1 Million to Trump’s Inaugural Fund in Effort to Improve Relations

Meta donated $1 million to Donald Trump’s inaugural fund in a move to rebuild ties with the president-elect. CEO Mark Zuckerberg furthered this effort by presenting the company’s Ray-Ban Smart Glasses at a Mar-a-Lago dinner.

Meta Donates $1 Million to Trump’s Inaugural Fund in Effort to Improve Relations

Meta, the social media giant, has reportedly contributed $1 million to former President Donald Trump’s inaugural fund, marking a significant step in the company’s effort to foster better relations with the president-elect.

Donation Preceded Zuckerberg’s Meeting with Trump

The reports quoted sources familiar with the matter who revealed that Meta’s commitment to the donation was made before CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with Trump at a dinner hosted in November at Mar-a-Lago. The dinner, held shortly after Trump’s victory in the presidential election, served as a platform for Zuckerberg to present Meta’s latest technological innovation.

At the meeting, Zuckerberg demonstrated Meta’s Ray-Ban Smart Glasses and even gifted a pair to Trump, showcasing the company’s advancements in augmented reality. The gesture appeared to underline Meta’s attempt to build goodwill with the newly elected leader.

Meta Aiming to Mend Relations

Zuckerberg, who did not publicly endorse any candidate in the 2024 presidential election, has been making concerted efforts to repair relations with Trump. In November, he joined Trump for a Thanksgiving Eve dinner at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort, signaling a thaw in their previously tense relationship.

The evolving relationship comes against the backdrop of past conflicts. In August 2024, during his campaign as the Republican nominee, Trump issued a stark warning, stating Zuckerberg would “spend the rest of his life in prison” if he interfered in the electoral process.

Trump’s history with Meta

Trump’s history with Meta has been tumultuous. In January 2021, following the Capitol riots, Meta banned Trump from Facebook and Instagram, citing his praise for individuals involved in the violence. Two years later, in January 2023, Meta reinstated Trump’s access to both platforms, sparking widespread debate.

As of now, Meta has not provided a comment regarding the donation or the company’s recent interactions with Trump.

Also Read: Brian Thompson Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Had OnlyFans Account! Claim Goes Viral After Tinder, TikTok Videos Surface

Filed under

Meta President Donald Trump

Advertisement

Also Read

Kejriwal Announces ₹2,100 Monthly Aid For Women Under ‘Mukhymantri Mahila Samman Yojana’

Kejriwal Announces ₹2,100 Monthly Aid For Women Under ‘Mukhymantri Mahila Samman Yojana’

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

Entertainment

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I Chased Her

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She Has To Say On This Rumour

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox