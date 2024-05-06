Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Kanhaiya Kumar Files Nomination From North East Delhi

As the countdown to the Lok Sabha elections begins, all seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats are slated to go to polls on May 25th. In the midst of this electoral buzz, Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar has emerged as a prominent contender, bringing with him a fervent commitment to social justice and environmental sustainability.

Ahead of officially filing his nomination for the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Kanhaiya Kumar, a former student leader turned politician, released a video message. In the video, he reiterated his pledge to combat injustice and issued a heartfelt appeal for refraining from setting off fireworks, urging citizens to prioritize environmental conservation.

In a significant move on Monday, Kanhaiya Kumar formally submitted his nomination papers from the North East Delhi seat. Prior to this pivotal moment in his electoral journey, he participated in a hawan ceremony and engaged in Sarvdharm prayers, symbolizing his inclusive approach to spirituality and governance.

Kanhaiya Kumar’s candidacy sets the stage for an intriguing electoral battle, as he prepares to contest against BJP’s incumbent two-time MP and Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician, Manoj Tiwari, for the North East Delhi seat.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress candidate from North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Kanhaiya Kumar files his nomination. AAP Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai also with him. All 7 Parliamentary constituencies of Delhi will go to #LokSabhaElections2024 on May 25. pic.twitter.com/P9kcwIzD4V — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024

ALSO READ : ICSE Result 2024 : Achieves 99.47% Pass Rate, ISC Records 98.19%

Notably, Kanhaiya Kumar had previously contested the 2019 general elections as a CPI candidate from the Begusarai seat in Bihar, garnering attention for his spirited campaign and grassroots appeal.

In parallel developments, Congress leaders Udit Raj and Jai Prakash Agarwal also entered the electoral fray by filing nominations for the Northwest Delhi and Chandni Chowk seats respectively. This underscores the Congress party’s strategic positioning and readiness to contest the upcoming elections in Delhi.

“न्याय का आरंभ” अन्याय के ख़िलाफ़ न्याय की जंग में उत्तर पूर्वी दिल्ली से I.N.D.I.A समूह से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के रूप में कल अपना नामांकन करूंगा। आप सभी संविधान प्रेमियों से आग्रह है कि अपनी मौजूदगी से अपना समर्थन दिखाने के लिए सुबह 10 बजे उत्तर पूर्वी दिल्ली लोकसभा कार्यालय… pic.twitter.com/Hd5HwKUBqf — Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) May 5, 2024

In a collaborative effort, the Congress party is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. As part of this seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress is fielding candidates in three constituencies, while the AAP has nominated candidates for four seats across the national capital.

As the electoral landscape takes shape and campaigning gains momentum, the Delhi electorate eagerly awaits the opportunity to exercise their democratic right on May 25th. Stay tuned for more updates as the political dynamics unfold, and the nation awaits the verdict of the people.