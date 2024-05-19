Terrorist Attacks in Jammu and Kashmir Leave BJP Leader Dead, Tourists Injured

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader lost his life, and a tourist couple from Jaipur sustained injuries in separate terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian and Anantnag districts on Saturday. These incidents, occurring just days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Baramulla, have reignited security concerns in the region.

The first attack targeted an open tourist camp near Pahalgam, where Farha and Tabrez, a couple from Rajasthan, were injured by the terrorists’ gunfire. Swiftly, security forces evacuated the injured duo to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The Kashmir Zone Police promptly cordoned off the area in response to the attack, intensifying their search for the perpetrators.

Shortly after the assault on the tourists, former BJP Sarpanch Aijaz Sheikh fell victim to a fatal shooting by terrorists in Shopian’s Hirpora area, reported PTI citing official sources. Despite efforts to rush him to the hospital for urgent medical attention, Sheikh succumbed to his injuries, further escalating tensions in the region.

The timing of these attacks, amidst ongoing election campaigning for the parliamentary polls, has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders across party lines. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti voiced her apprehension over the timing, particularly given the delayed polling in the south.

Expressing concern, Mufti remarked on the need for unity in the face of such adversity, calling for collective efforts towards fostering lasting peace and harmony in the region. Her sentiments were echoed by National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, who emphasized the need for solidarity during these challenging times.

In response to the tragic loss of Aijaz Sheikh, the BJP issued a statement vehemently condemning the terrorist attack, reaffirming their commitment to combatting such acts of violence.

The Lok Sabha elections in Baramulla are scheduled for Monday, with Anantnag slated to vote on May 25. The decision to alter the polling dates in response to weather concerns reflects the delicate balance between ensuring electoral participation and safeguarding public safety in the volatile region.

