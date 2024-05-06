ICSE Result 2024 : Achieves 99.47% Pass Rate, ISC Records 98.19%

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the results for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations for the year 2024. The results have been eagerly awaited by students, parents, and educators alike. Here’s a detailed analysis of the results, including pass percentages, regional performances, and other significant highlights.*

Pass Percentages: ICSE and ISC

– ICSE (Class 10): The pass percentage for the ICSE examinations stands at an impressive 99.47%.

– ISC (Class 12): Similarly, the ISC examinations saw a commendable pass percentage of 98.19%.

Regional Performances

– ICSE (Class 10):

– North: 98.01% pass rate.

– East: 99.24% pass rate.

– West: Recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.91%.

– South: 99.88% pass rate.

– Foreign: 93.54% pass rate.

– ISC (Class 12):

– North: Achieved a pass percentage of 98.01%.

– East: 97.84% pass rate.

– West: Once again, the Western region leads with a pass percentage of 99.32%.

– South: 99.53% pass rate.

– Foreign: 99.47% pass rate.

Gender Disparities

– Girls Outshine Boys:

– In both ICSE and ISC examinations, female candidates have recorded higher pass percentages.

– In ICSE, the pass percentage for girls is 99.65%, while for boys, it is slightly lower at 99.31%.

– Similarly, in ISC, female students achieved a pass percentage of 98.92%, compared to 97.53% for boys.

Examination Details

– ICSE (Class 10):

– Conducted for 60 subjects, including Indian languages, foreign languages, and classical languages.

– ISC (Class 12):

– Held for 47 subjects, encompassing Indian languages, foreign languages, and classical languages.

Examination Challenges and Rescheduling

– The ICSE and ISC exams commenced on February 21 and were scheduled to conclude on April 3.

– However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the exams extended till April 4.

– Rescheduling occurred for the Class 12 Chemistry paper and the Class 12 Psychology examination, which was shifted due to a reported loss of question paper packet at one exam center.

Re-evaluation and Re-checking

– Following the declaration of results, CISCE will allow students to apply for re-checking and re-evaluation of marks.

Checking Marks Online

– Students can check their ICSE and ISC results on the official websites of CISCE – cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

– They need to enter their index number, unique ID, and captcha code to access their results.

– E-marks sheets can be printed if required.

Toppers Announcement

– The names of the top-performing students in both ICSE and ISC examinations for the year 2024 are expected to be disclosed shortly by CISCE.

– State-wise toppers’ lists are also anticipated to be shared.

Schools Accessing Results

– Schools can retrieve results by logging in with the principal’s login ID and password to the CISCE’s Careers portal.

The declaration of ICSE and ISC results marks a significant milestone in the academic journey of students. Congratulations to all the successful candidates, and for those who may not have achieved the desired outcomes, remember that setbacks are stepping stones to future success. With opportunities for re-evaluation and re-checking available, students can pursue their academic aspirations with confidence and resilience.