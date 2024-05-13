CBSE 12th Board Result 2024 : Check Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently declared the results for the Class 12 board examinations of 2024, showcasing a significant increase in the pass percentage to 87.98%. As students eagerly await the announcement of the Class 10 results, let’s delve into the details of the recent announcements, examination process, and how to efficiently access the results.

Class 12 Results Highlights

– The CBSE Class 12 board results for 2024 were announced recently, marking a notable pass percentage increase to 87.98%.

– Girls have once again surpassed boys, with a pass percentage of approximately 91.52% for girls compared to 85.12% for boys.

– Trivandrum emerged as the top-performing district, achieving an outstanding pass percentage of 99.91%.

Accessing Class 12 Results

– Students can access their results on various official websites such as results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, or cbseresults.nic.in.

– Alternatively, students can check their scores via SMS by sending their roll number to the designated phone number provided by CBSE.

– Results are also available on mobile apps like Digilocker and UMANG, providing ease of access.

Class 12 Result Analysis

– More than 24,000 students have excelled by scoring above 95%, while over 1.16 lakh students secured marks above 90%.

– The Central Tibetan Schools Administration (CTSA) has emerged as the top-performing institution with a pass percentage of 99.23%.

– CBSE has opted to discontinue the practice of releasing merit lists to discourage unhealthy competition among students.

Insights into Class 12 Examination Process

– The Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 15 to April 2, with approximately 17 lakh students appearing for the exams.

– To pass the exams, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks.

– Exams were conducted in a single shift, starting at 10.30 am and ending either at 12.30 pm or 1.30 pm, depending on the paper’s duration.

Anticipation for Class 10 Results

– While the Class 12 results have been declared, students eagerly await the announcement of the Class 10 results.

– The Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 15 to March 13, with around 39 lakh candidates appearing for the exams across the country.

Accessing Class 10 Results

– Once announced, students can check their Class 10 results on the official CBSE website or through alternative platforms like Digilocker and UMANG.

– Accessing the results requires students to have their admit cards handy for essential information.

Verification and Re-evaluation Process

– Students dissatisfied with their performance can opt for verification of marks or request re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

– The process for verification of marks, obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer books, and re-evaluation is time-bound and can only be availed of online.

As students await their Class 10 results, it’s a time of anticipation and reflection on their academic journey. With accessible platforms and streamlined processes, accessing and verifying the results ensures transparency and reliability. As the education landscape continues to evolve, the CBSE board results serve as a milestone in students’ academic pursuits, paving the way for future endeavors.

