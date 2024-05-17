JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024 Released: Guidelines For Downloading Hall Ticket

The JEE Advanced 2024 admit cards are now available for download from the official website. Candidates can access a direct link sent to their registered email addresses and soon through the website portal.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has officially released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024 on May 17th. Aspiring candidates can now download their admit cards from the official JEE Advanced website. Scheduled for May 26th, this exam holds significant importance for students aiming to secure admission into prestigious institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other top engineering colleges across the country.

Admit cards for the JEE (Advanced) 2024 examination are now available for candidates, as per an official announcement on the website. Candidates can access a direct link to download their admit cards sent to their registered email addresses. Additionally, a portal for downloading the admit card will soon be accessible on the official website. It is essential for candidates to obtain and download their admit cards from the official website to gain entry to the examination hall, requiring their registration credentials for the process.

How to download JEE Advanced 2024 admit card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JEE: jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page click on JEE Advanced 2024 admit card link

Step 3: On the next page enter the login credentials

Step 4: Click on submit, candidates can view their admit card.

Click on the download button to save it. Take a print out of the same to show on the of the examination

The JEE Advanced 2024 exam is scheduled for May 26, 2024, with Paper 1 from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates’ responses will be posted on the website on May 31, 2024, followed by the tentative answer key on June 2, 2024.

The objection window will be open until June 3, 2024. Results and the final answer key will be available on June 9, 2024. JEE (Advanced) 2024 results will determine admissions to various programs across all IITs for the academic year 2024-25.

Exam pattern

JEE Advanced 2024 is slated as a computer-based test (CBT) featuring two papers, each spanning three hours. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will encompass Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The exam will incorporate diverse question formats, including multiple-choice questions (MCQs), numerical answer type (NAT) questions, and matching-type questions.

In the MCQ section, candidates will score +3 marks for correct answers, -1 mark for incorrect responses, and 0 marks for unanswered questions. NAT questions will yield +3 marks for correct answers and no marks for incorrect ones. Matching-type questions will grant +1 mark for each correct match and no marks for incorrect ones.

