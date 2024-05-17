JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024 Released: Guidelines For Downloading Hall Ticket

The JEE Advanced 2024 exam is scheduled for May 26, 2024, with Paper 1 from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates’ responses will be posted on the website on May 31, 2024, followed by the tentative answer key on June 2, 2024.

The objection window will be open until June 3, 2024. Results and the final answer key will be available on June 9, 2024. JEE (Advanced) 2024 results will determine admissions to various programs across all IITs for the academic year 2024-25.

Exam pattern

JEE Advanced 2024 is slated as a computer-based test (CBT) featuring two papers, each spanning three hours. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will encompass Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The exam will incorporate diverse question formats, including multiple-choice questions (MCQs), numerical answer type (NAT) questions, and matching-type questions.

In the MCQ section, candidates will score +3 marks for correct answers, -1 mark for incorrect responses, and 0 marks for unanswered questions. NAT questions will yield +3 marks for correct answers and no marks for incorrect ones. Matching-type questions will grant +1 mark for each correct match and no marks for incorrect ones.

