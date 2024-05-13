CBSE Board 10th Result 2024 Announced, Check Direct Link to Download Score

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the much-awaited CBSE 10th Result 2024. Students who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 board examination across the nation can now access their scores or mark sheets through the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. Additionally, direct links to view Class 10 results are available on Digilocker and UMANG websites.

Candidates can also check their results on other official websites including cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in. Furthermore, mobile apps like Digilocker and UMANG provide convenient access to the CBSE 10th results.

📢Great News! Congratulations to all #CBSE Class X students. Your board results are now available on #DigiLocker Result page. Check your results now and celebrate your achievements. https://t.co/tatAelhw7U#ClassXResults #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/YUFacsgkO2 — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) May 13, 2024

The CBSE Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024, at various exam centers across the country. The exams were held in a single shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, on all examination days. Approximately 39 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations nationwide.

To check their results, students can visit the aforementioned websites and follow these steps:

Open the CBSE result website, results.cbse.nic.in. Navigate to the Class X result page. Enter the required login details and submit. Check your board exam result.

