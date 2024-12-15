Amanda Holden Reveals Her First Love, Issues Four-Word Demand

Amanda Holden took listeners on a trip down memory lane during a candid chat on the Heart Radio breakfast show, reminiscing about her first love and her recent holiday antics. Joined by co-host JK, she shared humorous stories about her Christmas party and a few unforgettable moments from her past.

Amanda Holden, the popular radio host, took a trip down memory lane during a candid chat on the Heart Radio breakfast show on Friday morning. Joined by her co-host Jason King, affectionately known as JK, Amanda opened up about her past relationships and recent holiday festivities.

First Love Revealed

During the show, Amanda made an intriguing confession about her first love, revealing that he hailed from Leeds. When JK enthusiastically described the city as a hotspot for wild parties, Amanda, somewhat unexpectedly, admitted, “My first love was from Leeds. Yeah, let’s just move on, it’s Lilly’s call, it’s Lilly’s call.” This revelation came during a conversation with Leeds University student Lilly, who was part of the morning’s show.

Amanda’s lighthearted attempt to move on from the topic came after JK jokingly probed whether her first love was a “good time,” but she chose to swiftly change the subject.

Christmas Party Confession by Amanda Holden

Later in the broadcast, Amanda shared a humorous insight into her recent Christmas party with the Heart Radio team. Despite promising her husband, Chris, that she wouldn’t overindulge in alcohol, Amanda admitted to falling short of her vow. “I promised my husband,” she confessed, adding that he had cautioned her not to “get too battered.” However, Amanda humorously quipped, “It’s the season to get battered!”—suggesting that sticking to moderation wasn’t quite in the cards.

Amanda opened up about the aftermath of the festive event, revealing that she was feeling the effects of a “Heart hangover.” Despite her playful declaration that it was “the season to get battered,” Amanda disclosed that she had indeed enjoyed herself a bit too much.

JK responded cheekily that not everyone seemed to be suffering from a hangover, prompting Amanda to exclaim, “Just me? Why am I the only one?” She was surprised when everyone around her appeared fine, adding, “Literally everyone looked at me in surprise there.”

Amanda Holden reflects on her first Christmas Party at Heart

Amanda continued by sharing a lighthearted detail from the night, stating that Chris had to “carry her up the stairs” after the party. In an attempt to recover, she mentioned that she was sipping fizzy water and coffee, hoping to “burp her way out of” the rough morning.

Reflecting on her first Christmas party with the Heart Radio team, Amanda shared a funny, albeit embarrassing, moment from the event. As JK jokingly boasted about his Milk Tray Man-inspired attire, Amanda teased him, saying, “That’s good, because you probably will be throwing two people over your shoulders to get us out of a restaurant later.”

She then recounted her own embarrassing experience from her inaugural Christmas party with the team, remembering how she fell down the last three steps of a restaurant. “I just put the prayer sign up and said to the waiter, ‘thank you so much for a lovely evening’, and walked out like nothing had happened. That is how you style it [out], that’s it!” she said with a laugh.

