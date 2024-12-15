Zakir Hussain Is Alive: Family. Friends Ask Fans To Pray For Tabla Maestro

Health of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain remains critically unstable, with conflicting reports circulating about his condition. While his sister urges prayers and warns against premature death rumors, family spokespersons confirm that the legendary musician is still alive and receiving treatment.

The health of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain remains a critical concern, with reports stating that he is “very, very critical,” though he is “very much breathing at the moment.” These statements were shared by his sister, Khursheed, in an update to news agency PTI.

Sister appeals for prayers

Khursheed urged fans across India and the world to keep the renowned percussionist in their prayers. “My brother is deeply ill at this time. We are asking for all his fans around India and around the world to pray for him, to pray for his health. But as India’s greatest ever exports, do not finish him off just yet,” she said.

She also appealed to the media, requesting them to refrain from spreading incorrect reports about her brother’s condition. “I just want to request all the media not to follow wrong information about Zakir’s passing. He is very much breathing at the moment. He is very very critical, but he’s still with us. He has not yet gone. So, I will request (the media) not to spread this rumour by writing or saying that he has passed away. I feel so bad watching all this information on Facebook which is very wrong,” she added.

Zakir Hussain health issues

Hussain, 73, has been receiving treatment at a hospital in San Francisco, where he is currently admitted in the ICU. His health issues reportedly stem from heart-related complications, alongside long-standing blood pressure concerns. Hussain’s publicist confirmed to PTI that the percussionist is still alive and is being treated for his health problems.

Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, a close friend of Hussain, expressed his worries about the situation. “He is unwell and admitted in the ICU right now. We all are worried about the situation,” Chaurasia said in an earlier update.

Zakir Hussain family spokesperson gives update

Amid the growing confusion surrounding his condition, Zakir Hussain’s family spokesperson Jon Bleicher confirmed to the media that the tabla legend is indeed alive. This confirmation came in response to several media reports that had prematurely claimed the artist had passed away due to heart-related ailments at a San Francisco hospital. “Zakir is in hospital but still alive at this time. I am handling communications for his family and will keep you posted on any official statements”.

Amid the reports of his death, an account claiming to belong to Zakir Hussain’s nephew also refuted the rumors. The X account under the name Ameer Aulia (@AmeerAulia) shared a picture, asserting that it showed Zakir Hussain with his mother, further reinforcing the message that the legendary musician is alive.

MI&B deletes tweet

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) had prematurely confirmed Hussain’s death in a tweet, sparking an outpouring of condolences from well-known personalities such as industrialist Anand Mahindra and businessman Harsh Goenka. However, these reports have now been clarified as inaccurate.

The tweet (screenshot attached) is being deleted as the original tweet by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been deleted. An update or official confirmation from family, hospital or the consulate in San Fransisco (where there are reports he is undergoing health… pic.twitter.com/tgYImopnew — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2024

Zakir Hussain, the eldest son of legendary tabla player Allah Rakha, has carved a niche for himself as one of the most celebrated tabla players in the world. Known for his exceptional skill and versatility, Hussain has received five Grammy Awards throughout his career, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year.

His six-decade-long career has seen collaborations with numerous prominent artists from around the globe. Notably, his 1973 musical project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L. Shankar, and percussionist T.H. ‘Vikku’ Vinayakram was a milestone, blending Indian classical music with jazz in an unprecedented fusion.