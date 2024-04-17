Rewari's Taxi Driver's Son Secures 457th Rank in UPSC Exams!

Shivam, a young achiever from Gulabi Bagh in Rewari, has secured the impressive 457th rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. Son of a taxi driver, Hardayal, Shivam credits his success to the unwavering support of society in his educational journey.

In an interview with ANI, Shivam emphasized the pivotal role society has played in his education, expressing his desire to give back by serving the community through social work. “My education was largely supported by society, and I aim to contribute positively by working for its betterment,” he remarked.

Keen to contribute to the sectors of health and education, Shivam envisions playing a crucial role in societal development.

Offering advice to UPSC aspirants, Shivam emphasized the importance of continuous effort and perseverance. “The UPSC syllabus is extensive, and doubts are natural. Embrace them as signs of progress and keep working diligently towards your goals,” he advised.

Shivam’s father, Hardayal, shared his pride in his son’s accomplishment, recalling Shivam’s determination from a young age. Shivam pursued his schooling at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and completed his civil engineering from IIT Guwahati. With a clear goal of cracking the UPSC, Shivam achieved success on his third attempt, preparing without any formal coaching.

Expressing joy over Shivam’s achievement, his mother Kamlesh and sister Pooja shared their happiness and pride.

The UPSC announced the results for the Civil Services Exam 2023 on April 16, with a total of 1,016 candidates recommended for various central government services.

The Civil Services Examination, conducted annually in three stages – preliminary, main, and interview, aims to select officers for prestigious services like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.