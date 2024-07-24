CUET UG Result 2024: NTA to Announce Results Soon, Check Results Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CUET UG 2024 results shortly on their official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. The provisional answer key for the CUET UG re-test, conducted on July 19, 2024, has already been made available on the site.

Candidates who took the re-test can view the answer key using their application number and date of birth. Although the exact date and time for the result announcement have not been confirmed, it is anticipated soon.

Key Details:

CUET UG 2024 Exam Dates : May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29.

: May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29. Number of Candidates: Approximately 13.48 lakh.

Result and Admission Process:

After the results are declared, candidates can apply for admission based on the cut-off marks released by participating universities. Each university may conduct its own counseling based on the CUET UG 2024 scorecard provided by NTA.

Marking Scheme:

Correct Answer : +5 marks

: +5 marks Incorrect Answer : -1 mark

: -1 mark Unanswered/Marked for Review: 0 marks

Steps to Check Results:

Visit exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. Locate and click on the scorecard download link on the homepage. Enter your application number and date of birth. Submit the details to view your result.

Stay tuned for the official announcement and further updates.

