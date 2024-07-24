I Will Finish The Job For America: Joe Biden To Address The Nation At 8 PM

President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening to announce his decision to drop out of the 2024 Democratic presidential race and discuss his plans for the future.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Biden stated he will talk about “what lies ahead” and how he plans to “finish the job for the American people.”

Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 23, 2024

He is expected to return to the White House on Tuesday after isolating at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, due to a recent COVID-19 diagnosis. Biden has been out of the public eye since July 17 but called into a campaign meeting on Monday to support Vice President Kamala Harris, who will replace him in the race.

Biden’s absence led to speculation about his health, but his doctor reported on Monday that his symptoms had “almost completely resolved.”

In other news, Kamala Harris has been busy since being endorsed by Biden. She has secured enough delegates to become the Democratic presidential nominee and has raised over $81 million, a record for the 2024 election cycle.

Additionally, the director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, has resigned following security failures at a rally where a 20-year-old attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump. Cheatle faced growing pressure and investigations into how the shooter managed to get so close to Trump.

