Kamala Harris Gets Support From Nancy Pelosi, Former Speaker Of The US House

Former Speaker of the US House of Representatives and prominent Democratic Party leader Nancy Pelosi announced on Monday that she supports Kamala Harris as the candidate to replace President Joe Biden in the November election.

Nancy shared on social media platform X, “With immense pride and limitless optimism for our country’s future, I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November. -NP”

With immense pride and limitless optimism for our country’s future, I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November.

-NP pic.twitter.com/vBwv602GuR — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) July 22, 2024

Also Read: Women In Sudan Forced Into Sexual Exploitation For Food Amidst War: Harrowing Accounts From Omdurman Escapees

Also Read: Why Did Joe Biden Withdraw From 2024 Presidential Race?