Why Did Joe Biden Withdraw From 2024 Presidential Race?

In a stunning development, President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he would not seek reelection in the 2024 U.S. presidential race, instead endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate.

This decision follows increasing pressure from party leaders, donors, and organizers who have grown sceptical of Biden’s viability as a candidate. President Biden used the social media platform X to announce his decision.

In his post, he wrote, “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term. I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.”

Biden also mentioned that he would address the nation later this week to elaborate on his decision to withdraw. This announcement comes just a few days after his Covid diagnosis.

With Donald Trump’s attempted assassination and Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race, the US election landscape has become increasingly chaotic and challenging.

The Decision to Withdraw

Biden’s decision followed a challenging debate performance against former President Donald Trump. The Republican Party seized on his perceived weaknesses, questioning his capacity to serve another term. This debate outcome spurred many within the Democratic Party to urge Biden to step aside.

Behind the Scenes: Key Moments Leading to the Announcement

According to The Washington Post, Biden’s first call about his decision was to Vice President Harris. He also held crucial meetings with White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients and campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon.

A meeting of Biden’s campaign and White House staff was convened at 1:45 p.m., where the President briefed them on his decision. By 2:30 p.m., Zients formally announced the news to the White House staff. Biden’s decision came after intense consultations at his vacation home with top advisors, including White House counsellor Steve Ricchetti, senior campaign adviser Mike Donilon, deputy chief of staff Annie Tomasini, and senior adviser to the First Lady Anthony Bernal.

Reasons for Biden’s Withdrawal

Biden’s debate performance on June 27 raised significant concerns within the Democratic Party. While Biden attributed his poor performance to jet lag and international travel, many Democratic lawmakers believed it was a sign that he should not continue his campaign.

Over the past week, the pressure intensified as 36 congressional Democrats publicly called for Biden to withdraw, citing concerns about his mental acuity. They feared his continued candidacy could jeopardize not only the presidency but also Democratic control of Congress.

According to Reuters, Biden had a last-minute change of heart. Until Saturday night, he had planned to stay in the race, but a series of meetings with his advisors on Sunday led him to reconsider and ultimately decide to withdraw.

With Biden stepping down, Kamala Harris will lead the Democratic ticket in the upcoming election. The political landscape now braces for the impact of this significant shift, as both parties prepare for a contentious 2024 race.

Also Read: Unravelling Biden’s Campaign: A 25-Day Political Odyssey Resulting In Decisive Exit