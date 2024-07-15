CLAT 2025: Registration Starts Today, Important Details on Eligibility and Application

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) commences the registration process for CLAT 2025 today, July 15. Prospective candidates can apply for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 until October 15 through the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2025 is scheduled to take place on December 1, from 2 to 4 pm (with an extension till 4:40 pm for PwD candidates). This national-level entrance exam facilitates admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programs offered by participating NLUs across India.

How to Apply for CLAT 2025

Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Navigate to the registration link for CLAT UG or PG based on your academic pursuit. Complete the application form and submit it to generate your login credentials. Use the provided login details to access and fill out the application form. Upload the necessary documents and proceed to pay the application fee. Save the confirmation page for future reference.

CLAT 2025 Eligibility Criteria

-> CLAT UG: Candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent with at least 45% marks (40% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates). Those appearing for the Class 12 exam in March/April 2025 are also eligible.

-> CLAT PG: Applicants need an LLB degree or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates). Candidates appearing for the qualifying exam in April/May 2025 can also apply for the PG entrance test.

Application Fee

-> ₹4,000 for candidates other than SC, ST, PwD, and BPL.

-> ₹3,500 for SC, ST, PwD, and BPL category candidates.

Aspiring law students are encouraged to review the detailed eligibility criteria and application process on the official CLAT 2025 website before submitting their applications.