UGC Issues Notification For Institutions To Outreach Academic Bank Of Credit

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notification outlining steps for students and institutions to achieve the goals of the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) scheme. Launched in 2021 as part of the New Education Policy 2020, the ABC scheme aims to make education more flexible.

Institutions are directed to take specific actions to promote the ABC portal. Students are advised to enroll in the ABC, upload their academic data and earned credits from the 2021-22 academic year onward, and include their ABC ID.

An official UGC notification states, “UGC and Digilocker are making significant efforts to ensure institutions have a smooth experience with the ABC portal. Institutions are requested to take steps to enhance the portal’s reach.”

The UGC notification lists the following steps for institutions:

– Register your institution on the NAD/ABC portal.

– Designate a Nodal Officer and establish a dedicated NAD/ABC Cell, with their contact details displayed on the institution’s website.

– Encourage students to register on ABC.

– Seek assistance from UGC-NEP SAARTHIs, appointed by HEIs and UGC, to help students create ABC IDs during admissions.

– Make ABC ID a mandatory field in admission and examination forms, and if possible, on student ID cards.

– Display posters and templates in high-traffic areas such as the canteen, library, and notice boards.

– Organize seminars and workshops to inform and promote ABC on campus and in affiliated colleges.

The Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) allows students to learn at their own pace with options for multiple entry and exit points, and to resume studies within seven years. The online system for credit accumulation, transfer, and redemption aims to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio.

