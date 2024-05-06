Mamata Banerjee's Animated Video Goes Viral, Freedom Of Speech & Creativity In Danger?

After a chaotic buzz over the morphed video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah the second victim of the animated clip is West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. An AI generated video featuring the only present woman Chief Minister in India has been making waves on social media. The clip captures Mamata’s confident stride towards a stage, greeted by thunderous applause from the crowd. Later, she is depicted dancing to the rhythm, causing the video to go viral.

Kolkata Police is giving warning for posting this funny video on CM Mamata Banerjee. Please dont share 🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/gQVkQaVjWq https://t.co/2076BrSvoM — Facts (@BefittingFacts) May 6, 2024

As the video continues to circulate on various platforms, the Cyber Crime Division of the Kolkata Police issued a subtle warning to online users. Spitting Facts (Modi Ka Parivar) received a notice from the Kolkata police for sharing the meme and was urged to disclose personal information under the threat of legal repercussions.

The demand for personal information stirred backlash from many, who labeled Mamata’s administration as a dictator. “Those who claim there’s no democracy under the BJP government should take a look at West Bengal,” remarked Spitting Facts (Modi Ka Parivar).

In response, the Cyber Police Station in Kolkata instructed the user to remove the posts and refrain from similar activities in the future.

You are directed to immediately disclose your identity including name and residence. If the information sought is not revealed, you shall be liable for legal action u/s 42 CrPC. Cyber PS, Lalbazar

Democrat or Dictator?

After the Kolkata police demanded to take down the meme video, nitizens have begun questioning the freedom of speech in the state. In defiance of the stern police stance, some users have decided to share the video widely, accompanied by the tongue-in-cheek caption ‘Please don’t share this.’

However, this incident involving the Bengal police’s crackdown on social media content mocking the Chief Minister is not an isolated event. In 2022, a 29-year-old YouTuber from Nadia district faced arrest for allegedly creating derogatory memes about the Chief Minister. This action also implicated seven other content creators.

Similarly, in 2019, a member of the BJP youth wing was arrested for sharing a photoshopped image of Ms. Banerjee on Facebook.

This trend of targeting individuals for objectionable social media content began in 2012 when a professor from Kolkata’s Jadavpur University, Ambikesh Mahapatra, was arrested for forwarding an email containing a satirical cartoon of Ms. Banerjee. This incident ignited a nationwide debate on freedom of speech and expression, particularly concerning political figures.

Throughout the years, individuals across the country have faced legal repercussions for posting content against various leaders, including Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The recent meme controversy occurs amidst the intense rivalry between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP for Bengal’s 42 parliamentary seats. As the seven-phase election unfolds, the battle on social media escalates between supporters of both parties.

No Media Outrage?

Drawing parallels from the recent Amit Shah deepfake video controversy, where the investigation swiftly led to the arrest of Congress activist Arun Reddy, a stark disparity emerges when it comes to the treatment of the foremost opposition leader, Mamata Banerjee. While the case involving Reddy garnered significant attention and swift action, the situation surrounding Mamata Banerjee remains shrouded in silence.

Freedom Of Speech/ Creativity In Danger?

As Artificial Intelligence gains momentum, the recent move by the Kolkata police requesting the removal of an animated video raises concerns about the constraints on freedom of speech and creativity. Here are some reactions from netizens:

As the culture of deepfakes becomes more prevalent, it’s evident that prominent figures need to exercise caution, particularly during elections. The ability to manipulate videos and images with advanced technology poses a significant challenge to the authenticity of political discourse. It becomes imperative for leaders and public figures to be vigilant and discerning about the content they share and endorse, as misinformation and manipulated media can easily sway public opinion. Moreover, the proliferation of deepfake technology underscores the importance of robust fact-checking mechanisms and digital literacy initiatives to empower citizens to navigate the increasingly complex landscape of online information.