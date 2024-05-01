IERT Admission Online Form 2024

The Institute of Engineering and Rural Technology (IERT) in Allahabad presents aspiring students with opportunities for diploma, undergraduate (UG), and postgraduate (PG) education. The admission process to these esteemed programs is meticulously structured to ensure fairness and excellence. Below is an in-depth look at the admission procedures for each course offered at IERT Allahabad:

Admission Criteria Overview:

-Diploma: Selection based on marks obtained in the institute-level entrance examination.

– UG (B.Tech): Consideration of scores in national/state-level exams like JEE Main/UPCET.

– PG: Admission determined by entrance exam performance followed by an interview for certain courses.

Application Process:

Visit the official IERT website. Complete the application form with accurate details. Upload scanned copies of necessary documents. Submit the form along with the prescribed application fee.

Diploma Admissions at IERT Allahabad:

IERT offers 15 diploma courses with varying durations ranging from 2 to 3 years. Eligibility criteria include passing the 10th examination with Science & Maths or equivalent.

UG Admissions at IERT Allahabad:

The institute provides B.Tech courses in 7 specializations, spanning 4 years and 8 semesters. Eligibility mandates securing 45% marks in the 10+2 examination.

PG Admissions at IERT Allahabad:

IERT offers PGD in Marketing Management and PGDCA. Eligibility varies for each program, requiring specific educational backgrounds.

Admission Process Overview:

1. Diploma: Candidates must qualify the institute’s entrance exam and meet eligibility criteria.

2. UG (B.Tech): Admission is contingent upon performance in JEE Main/UPCET, followed by counseling and document verification.

3. PG: Prospective students undergo an entrance exam and interview, with final selection dependent on performance and document verification.

Required Documents for IERT Admission:

– All qualifying examination marksheets

– Entrance exam scorecard

– Birth certificate

– ID proof

– Passport size photographs

– Transfer/Migration certificate

The Institute of Engineering and Rural Technology in Allahabad stands as a beacon of educational excellence, offering a pathway to academic and professional success for aspiring engineers and technologists. Through a meticulous admission process, IERT ensures that deserving candidates are provided with the opportunity to excel in their chosen fields.