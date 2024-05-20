Rajasthan Board RBSE Result 2024, Direct Link To download 12th result
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2024 Live: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will announce the Class 12 results today. The RBSE results will be initially declared at a press conference held at the Ajmer office, following which the scorecards will be uploaded on the official website.- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Last year, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 (Science and Commerce) was 95.65 percent. In the 2023 results, girls outperformed boys in the Science stream, with a pass rate of 97.39 percent compared to 94.72 percent for boys. In the Commerce stream, boys scored 95.85 percent while girls achieved 98.01 percent. The Arts stream saw an overall pass percentage of 92.35 percent.
In the 2023 Class 10 results, the Rajasthan Board recorded a passing percentage of 90.49 percent, reflecting an improvement of 7.6 percent from 2022. Girls outperformed boys, achieving a passing percentage of 91.3 percent, while boys secured an 89.78 percent pass rate.
List of websites where Class 10 and 12 results will be available: