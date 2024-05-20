Rajasthan Board RBSE Result 2024, Direct Link To download 12th result

Last year, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 (Science and Commerce) was 95.65 percent. In the 2023 results, girls outperformed boys in the Science stream, with a pass rate of 97.39 percent compared to 94.72 percent for boys. In the Commerce stream, boys scored 95.85 percent while girls achieved 98.01 percent. The Arts stream saw an overall pass percentage of 92.35 percent.

READ MORE : CRPF Constable Tradesman Result 2024 Released At rect.crpf.gov.in – Direct Link Inside