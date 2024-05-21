Who Is Adria Arjona? Jason Momoa's New Girlfriend Is Already Working With Actor's Stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz

Hollywood star Jason Momoa has finally found a new love interest three years after his split with wife Lisa Bonet split. The Game of Thrones’ star divorce with Bonet was finalized in January 2024. Speaking of his new love life, Momoa confirmed his relationship with actress Adria Arjona in May.

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, the Aquaman star is seen hugging Arjona during a dinner in Japan, referring to her as his “amor.” Their Instagram debut comes shortly after Momoa revealed he had a girlfriend at the Basingstoke Comic Con in England.

At the time Momoa stated, “I am very much in a relationship,” he said at the time, teasing about his partner’s identity, “You’ll find out very soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Who Is Jason Momoa’s New Girlfriend Adria Arjona?

Adria Arjona was born on April 25, 1992, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Leslie Torres and Ricardo Arjona. Although she was born in Puerto Rico, she spent her childhood in Mexico City, where she lived until her teenage years. In an interview with Numéro Netherlands, she discussed her diverse background, noting that she “grew up all over the place” and has Guatemalan roots on her father’s side. “I feel very Puerto Rican when I’m in the island. I feel very Guatemalan when I’m in Guatemala. I feel Mexican when I’m in Mexico,” explained Adria Arjona. She added, “I don’t know where I identify from, that’s really hard for me. And even when I speak Spanish, no one can really catch my accent. I’m proud to be Puerto Rican, I am proud to be Guatemalan, I am proud to have been raised in Mexico, but I’m also proud that I don’t feel like I belong anywhere. And that’s helped me through my acting. I don’t have tied roots anywhere. “ Arjona is not the only member of her family involved in the entertainment industry. Arjona’s father is a father is the internationally renowned singer and songwriter Ricardo Arjona. ALSO READ: Has Sanjay Dutt Quit Akshay Kumar Starrer Welcome 3? New Report Claims ‘Too Many Changes’ Has Led To His Exit Adria Arjona Left Mexico At The Age Of 12 After leaving Mexico at the age of 12 and moving to Miami, Adria Arjona eventually made her way to New York City when she turned 18. There, she pursued her acting career by studying at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. After several featured roles in Pacific Rim Uprising, Life of the Party, and a recurring role on True Detective, Arjona landed her breakout role as Dorothy Gale in the Oz book adaptation Emerald City. Although the series was canceled after one season, she has since secured numerous notable roles. Some of her most significant roles include Morbius, Father of the Bride, Good Omens, and Andor. She is also set to star alongside Glen Powell in the Netflix romantic action comedy Hit Man. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adria Arjona (@adriaarjona) When Did Jason Momoa And Adria Arjona Meet? Prior to becoming a couple, Arjona and Momoa shared the screen in the 2021 movie Sweet Girl. Filming for the project commenced in November 2019, presumably marking their initial encounter. Also, like Momoa, Arjona was previously married. She walked down the aisle with lawyer Edgardo Canales in 2019, and they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2020. Their relationship was kept very private, so it is not clear when they split. Jason Momoa had a brief romance with Eiza González for a few months in 2022, after announcing his separation from Bonet in January of that year. Momoa is well-known for his performances in Game of Thrones and Aquaman, whereas Arjona is making her mark in the film world with appearances in the 2022 movie Morbius and the upcoming Netflix film Hit Man, alongside Glen Powell. Interestingly,Arjona is slated to star alongside Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, Christian Slater and more in the upcoming Blink Twice which is directed by Bonet’s daughter Zoë Kravitz. MUST READ: Scarlett Johansson Asks OpenAI To Not Use Her Voice, Reveals Sam Altman Contacted Her Agent

Show Full Article