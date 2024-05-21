Who Is Adria Arjona? Jason Momoa's New Girlfriend Is Already Working With Actor's Stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz

Hollywood star Jason Momoa has finally found a new love interest three years after his split with wife Lisa Bonet split. The Game of Thrones’ star divorce with Bonet was finalized in January 2024. Speaking of his new love life, Momoa confirmed his relationship with actress Adria Arjona in May.
In a series of photos shared on Instagram, the Aquaman star is seen hugging Arjona during a dinner in Japan, referring to her as his “amor.” Their Instagram debut comes shortly after Momoa revealed he had a girlfriend at the Basingstoke Comic Con in England.
At the time Momoa stated, “I am very much in a relationship,” he said at the time, teasing about his partner’s identity, “You’ll find out very soon.”
“I feel very Puerto Rican when I’m in the island. I feel very Guatemalan when I’m in Guatemala. I feel Mexican when I’m in Mexico,” explained Adria Arjona. She added, “I don’t know where I identify from, that’s really hard for me. And even when I speak Spanish, no one can really catch my accent. I’m proud to be Puerto Rican, I am proud to be Guatemalan, I am proud to have been raised in Mexico, but I’m also proud that I don’t feel like I belong anywhere. And that’s helped me through my acting. I don’t have tied roots anywhere. “