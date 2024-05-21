Has Sanjay Dutt Quit Akshay Kumar Starrer Welcome 3? New Report Claims 'Too Many Changes' Has Led To His Exit

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who was all set to feature in Ahmed Khan directorial ‘Welcome To The Jungle,’ has reportedly exited the film. A new report has suggested that too many changes in the script led to the big move. Sanjay Dutt was earlier seen in the teaser of the movie which was released a few months ago.

An insider close to the project spilled the beans on the same revealing, “Sanjay Dutt has cited date issues for his exit. He has conveyed all the issues to his dear friend Akshay, who took the points into account and holds no bad blood. Sanjay Dutt felt that the Welcome To The Jungle shoot was happening in an unplanned way, with too many changes in the script, disturbing his diary of the shoot, and hence has parted ways.”

MUST READ: Will Kangana Ranaut Bid Goodbye To Bollywood Forever? Actress Hints Movie Retirement Saying, ‘The Film World Is A Lie’

The source also added to a gossip site, “Sanjay Dutt has shot for some funny portions of Welcome To The Jungle in the first schedule and the makers are tempted to resume it and credit Sanjay Dutt for a guest appearance.”

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Welcome To The Jungle also stars Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty in key roles along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon and Lara Dutta. The movie will hit the theatres during Christmas 2024.

ALSO READ: It’s Official! Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ to Release in July

If reports are to be trusted, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Houseful 5, Ghudchadi, KD- The Devil, and a few other South Indian projects.

Show Full Article