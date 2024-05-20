It’s Official! Kamal Haasan’s 'Indian 2' to Release in July

Kamal Haasan will soon be seen in director Shankar’s ‘Indian 2’, one of the biggest films of the year. The vigilante drama has created a great deal of buzz among fans as it marks Ulaga Nayagan’s return as Senapathy, one of the most iconic characters of his illustrious career. Here is some big news for those looking forward to the flick. On Sunday, May 19, Shankar confirmed that the biggie will hit screens in July.

Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ Gets a New Release Date

Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ was slated to hit screens on June 13 but this is longer the case. On Sunday, July 19, Shankar announced that the second installment of the ‘Indian’ franchise will now open in theatres on July 12.

Indian 2 – 1st single from may 22nd . Indian world wide from July 12th

@ikamalhaasan @anirudhofficial #indian2 pic.twitter.com/5BXfqx0mw6 — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) May 19, 2024

He further revealed that the first single will be released on May 22. Additionally, the director shared a new poster of the film to pique the curiosity of fans.

All About ‘Indian 2’

‘Indian 2’, directed by S Shankar, is a vigilante-thriller that centres on an aged freedom fighter who decides to eliminate corruption from society. The film is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian, which was India’s entry to the Oscars. ‘Indian 2’ features Kamal Hassan in the titular role and will be his first full-fledged release after Lokesh Kanagaraj’s actioner ‘Vikram’ (2022).

The cast of ‘Indian 2’ includes Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Gulshan Grover, and the late Vivekh. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh. The theme song, titled ‘Come Back Indian’, has already created a great deal of buzz among fans. The film will be followed by ‘Indian 3’. The franchise’s third part is expected to hit screens nearly six months after the second one,. Shannkar has already wrapped up the shoot of both films. The trailer of ‘Indian 3’ is likely to be attached to the second part.

‘Indian 2’ is set to open in theatres on July 12.

