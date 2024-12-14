Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, Gautam Adani Congratulate Gukesh For Becoming Youngest Ever World Chess Champion At 18

D. Gukesh's historic win garnered praise from around the globe, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulating the champion.

Indian chess sensation D. Gukesh etched his name in history by becoming the youngest World Chess Champion at just 18 years of age. In a nerve-wracking 14-game final held in Singapore, Gukesh defeated reigning champion Ding Liren of China with a slender 7.5-6.5 victory, taking the coveted title back to India after over a decade.

After clinching victory from his competitor Liren in Singapore, D.Gukesh got emotional and said, “I am just living my dream,” on Thursday.

The historic win garnered praise from around the globe, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulating the champion.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to X to share his excitement, writing, “Congrats to Gukesh D, incredible to become youngest world champion at 18!! ”

Congrats to Gukesh D , incredible to become youngest world champion at 18!! 🇮🇳🎈

Elon Musk, too, acknowledged the achievement, and on his X, he replies to his tweet, saying ‘Congratulations.’

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to X to share his excitement, posting a video of Gukesh dancing to the iconic Rajinikanth song “Manasilayo.”

“All of India is dancing with you at this very moment, @DGukesh,” Mahindra wrote in his post, capturing the collective joy and pride felt across the country.

All of India is dancing with you at this very moment @DGukesh ! #GukeshDing

The symbolism and the meaning of this moment for all Indians is not to be spoken about—it is only to be imagined… CHAK DE INDIAAAAAAAAAA! #GukeshDing #WorldChampion

Gautam Adani also took to X to congratulate the champion. he posted, Stunning! At just 18, D. Gukesh has made history!”

Stunning! At just 18, @DGukesh has made history! What an achievement – the youngest-ever undisputed classical chess world champion, beating the great Ding Liren! This isn't just a victory – it is a defining moment for India's chess revolution, where an entire bold generation of…

Garry Kasparov, the chess legend, also lauded Gukesh, saying, “He has summitted the highest peak of all: making his mother happy.”

My congratulations to @DGukesh on his victory today. He has summitted the highest peak of all: making his mother happy!

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated D. Gukesh on X; saying, “Historic and exemplary!

Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination. His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions…

Gukesh, you've made all of India proud! At just 18, becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion is a phenomenal achievement. Your passion and hard work remind us that with determination, anything is possible. Congratulations, champ!

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin even declared a Rs 5 crore incentive for the young grandmaster, referring to his achievement as

“monumental achievement.”

To honour the monumental achievement of @DGukesh, the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, I am delighted to announce a cash prize of ₹5 crore! His historic victory has brought immense pride and joy to the nation. May he continue to shine and achieve greater heights in the…

D. Gukesh, born on May 29, 2006, in Chennai, India, is the son of ENT surgeon Dr. Rajinikanth and microbiologist Dr. Padma. He began playing chess at seven and quickly rose through the ranks. Gukesh won the U9 division at the 2015 Asian School Chess Championships, the U12 World Youth Chess Championship at 12, and five gold medals at the 2018 Asian Youth Chess Championships. On December 12, 2024, at 18, he became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, defeating China’s Ding Liren in the final game.

