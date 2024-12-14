Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, Gautam Adani Congratulate Gukesh For Becoming Youngest Ever World Chess Champion At 18

D. Gukesh's historic win garnered praise from around the globe, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulating the champion.



Indian chess sensation D. Gukesh etched his name in history by becoming the youngest World Chess Champion at just 18 years of age. In a nerve-wracking 14-game final held in Singapore, Gukesh defeated reigning champion Ding Liren of China with a slender 7.5-6.5 victory, taking the coveted title back to India after over a decade.

After clinching victory from his competitor Liren in Singapore, D.Gukesh got emotional and said, “I am just living my dream,” on Thursday.

The historic win garnered praise from around the globe, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulating the champion.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to X to share his excitement, writing, “Congrats to Gukesh D, incredible to become youngest world champion at 18!! ”

Elon Musk, too, acknowledged the achievement, and on his X, he replies to his tweet, saying ‘Congratulations.’

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to X to share his excitement, posting a video of Gukesh dancing to the iconic Rajinikanth song “Manasilayo.”
“All of India is dancing with you at this very moment, @DGukesh,” Mahindra wrote in his post, capturing the collective joy and pride felt across the country.

Gautam Adani also took to X to congratulate the champion. he posted, Stunning! At just 18, D. Gukesh has made history!”

Garry Kasparov, the chess legend, also lauded Gukesh, saying, “He has summitted the highest peak of all: making his mother happy.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated D. Gukesh on X; saying, “Historic and exemplary!

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin even declared a Rs 5 crore incentive for the young grandmaster, referring to his achievement as
“monumental achievement.”

D. Gukesh, born on May 29, 2006, in Chennai, India, is the son of ENT surgeon Dr. Rajinikanth and microbiologist Dr. Padma. He began playing chess at seven and quickly rose through the ranks. Gukesh won the U9 division at the 2015 Asian School Chess Championships, the U12 World Youth Chess Championship at 12, and five gold medals at the 2018 Asian Youth Chess Championships. On December 12, 2024, at 18, he became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, defeating China’s Ding Liren in the final game.

ALSO READ: Ding Liren Accused Of Losing World Championship To Gukesh ‘Deliberately’

 

