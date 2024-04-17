'Indian 2': Makers of Kamal Haasan Film Unveil Lively New Poster on Siddharth’s Birthday

Siddharth will soon be seen alongside Kamal Haasan in ‘Indian 2’, one of the biggest films of the year. The vigilante-thriller has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it features Ulaganayagan’ as Senapathy, a character he immortalised in ‘Indian’ (1996). On Wednesday, April 17, the makers unveiled a new poster that features Siddharth in a lively new avatar.

Siddharth Sports A New Look In ‘Indian 2’ Poster

Siddharth, one of Tamil cinema’s most underrated names, turns 45 today (April 17). The makers of ‘Indian 2’, the biggest film of career, unveiled a new poster on the special occasion. In it, the ‘Striker’ star is seen in a lively avatar. His energy levels are hard to miss.

Siddharth has carved a niche for himself in the industry because of his outspoken nature and sincere performances. The general feeling is that ‘Indian 2’ has the potential to open new avenues for him.

About ‘Indian 2’

Indian 2, directed by S Shankar, is a vigilante-thriller that centres on an aged freedom fighter who wages a war against corruption. The film is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian, which was India’s entry to the Oscars. Indian 2 features Kamal Hassan in the titular role and will be his first release after Vikram (2022). The cast includes Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Gulshan Grover, and the late Vivekh. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran. The theme song, titled ‘Come Back Indian’, has already created a great deal of buzz among younger movie goers.

‘Indian 3’, the second sequel to ‘Indian’, is already in the works.

Coming back to Siddharth, he was last seen in the well-received ‘Chithha’, which emerged as a success. Produced by the actor himself, it was directed by SU Arun Kumar. He will next be seen in ‘Test’, starring R Madhavan and ‘Thalaivi’ Nayanthara. ‘Indian 2′ is set to hit screens this June.