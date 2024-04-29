Two Lives Lost to Scorching Temperatures in Kerala

As Kerala grapples with scorching temperatures, authorities have confirmed the deaths of two individuals—a man in his 50s and an elderly woman—to sunstroke, exacerbating the challenges posed by the extreme weather conditions. Reports indicate that the fatalities occurred in the northern districts of Kannur and Palakkad.

In response to the escalating heat, the meteorological department has issued maximum temperature warnings for 12 districts over the next five days. The Women and Child Development Department has taken preventive measures by suspending preschool activities in anganwadis across the state for a week to mitigate the impact of the heatwave on vulnerable populations.

Also Read: Indian Railways Removes Outer Limit Geo-Fencing Restriction for UTS Mobile Ticket Booking

According to a health official in Palakkad district, the lifeless body of a 90-year-old woman, who suffered from dementia, was discovered in a canal in Elappully village on Sunday. Post-mortem examination revealed burn injuries consistent with sunstroke, indicating that she succumbed to the extreme heat after wandering outside her home.

Similarly, in Kannur district, a 53-year-old man lost his life due to sunstroke complications. The man, a resident of Mahe, had been hospitalized after experiencing symptoms of sunstroke while working on a well in the Pallur area near Chokli on April 26. Despite medical attention, his condition deteriorated, leading to his demise early Sunday morning.

While no burn injuries were observed on the man’s body, health officials confirmed that his symptoms aligned with those of sunstroke, prompting authorities to treat the case as heat-related.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority have warned of the likelihood of a heatwave in certain areas of Kollam, Palakkad, and Thrissur districts. Maximum temperatures are expected to soar above normal levels in several districts, exacerbating the already challenging conditions.

These districts are anticipated to experience hot and humid weather, excluding hilly regions, from April 28th to May 2nd, 2024. Additionally, localized heatwave conditions may occur in select locations within Kollam, Palakkad, and Thrissur districts on April 28th and 29th.