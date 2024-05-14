Aditi Rao's Seductive Walk Touches Kamasutra Teachings, Says, 'He Was Keenly Involved'

It’s over a week now that “Heeramandi” graced the screens of Netflix, yet fans are still enraptured by Aditi Rao Hydari’s mesmerizing stride in the enchanting melody “Saiyaan Hatto Jaao.”

For those unfamiliar, a snippet from the song featuring Bibbojaan (portrayed by Aditi Rao Hydari) captivating Nawab Wali (played by Fardeen Khan) has taken the internet by storm. In this captivating clip, Aditi’s graceful gait has left audiences spellbound. Reflecting on this viral sensation in a recent interview with Connect Cine, Aditi expressed her surprise at the overwhelming reaction to her walk, extending her gratitude to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for guiding her to perfection.

During the interview, Aditi elaborated on the significance of the moment, revealing Sanjay’s meticulous involvement in its creation alongside choreographer Kruti Mahesh.

She said, “I am grateful to everyone involved. That walk, inspired by a snippet of thumri, has taken the internet by storm. I truly didn’t anticipate such a response, but Sanjay sir emphasized its importance.”

She went on to highlight Sanjay’s meticulous attention to detail, from the choreography to the subtle nuances of movement. “Kruti Mahesh handled the choreography, but Sanjay sir was intricately involved in every aspect, particularly in perfecting the walk and its accompanying nuances—the fall of the dupatta, the sway of the waist, the precise timing of each step—it was truly remarkable.”