'Heeramandi': Richa Chadha Drank Gin For a Dance Sequence Only To Regret Her Decision

Richa Chadha impressed fans with her performance in ‘Heeramandi’, one of the biggest web series of the year. The show features her as Lajjo, a courtesan with a tragic backstory, and has garnered attention with its grand visuals. In a memorable sequence, a drunk Lajjo dances at a function. In a new interview, the ‘Inside Edge’ actress said that she drank gin to do justice to the scene but the decision backfired.

Richa Chadha Opens Up on Prepping for Dance Sequence in ‘Heeramandi’

Richa Chadha impressed fans with her dance moves in ‘Heeramandi’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In an interview with Zoom, the star said that she had to put in extra effort to carry off the dance sequence. She said that she even had alcohol on the sets after 40 takes as she wanted to get the body language right.

“On the first day, I wasn’t getting it, to do the drunk dancing. So, after 30-40 takes, I thought let me have a quarter and see what happens. I did have some gin,” she said.

The move, however, backfired as her movements became too lethargic.

“I drank a little bit, but it made things worse. I didn’t want that lethargy in the body movement, I wanted some of it, maybe the precision can go but I wanted to have some semblance of it,” she added.

She eventually decided to pretend to be drunk as it would let her have more control over her movements.

What’s ‘Heeramandi’ About?

‘Heeramandi’, one of the biggest shows of the year, has a top-notch cast headlined by Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Richa Chadha. Jason Shah, best known for his work in David Dhawan’s comedy drama‘Partner’, essays the role of the heartless Mr Cartwright in SLB’s magnum opus.

The series centres on Mallikajaan, the ‘huzoor’ of Heera Mandi, who rules over an elite house of courtesans with an iron fist and doesn’t tolerate any opposition. Things change when the daughter of her late foe returns to settle an old score.

All eight episodes of ‘Heeramandi’ premiered on Netflix on May 1.

