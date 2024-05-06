'Heeramandi': Manisha Koirala Was Moved to Tears After Rekha’s Comments on Her Performance

Manisha Koirala has impressed fans with her performance in ‘Heeramandi’, one of the biggest web series of the year. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed show features her as the ‘Huzoor’ of Heera Mandi and revolves around the lives of tawaifs. In an interview, the ‘Dil Se’ actor said she received a special compliment from Rekha, which moved her to tears.

Manisha Koirala Floored Rekha with her Work in ‘Heeramandi’

Manisha Koirala, who plays the authoritative Mallikajaan in ‘Heeramandi’, recently revealed that she was moved to tears after Rekha praised her work in the series. The ‘Bombay’ star added that the veteran actress was the original choice for her role when Sanjay Leela Bhansali first planned Heeramandi 18 years ago.

“To get a blessing and praise from an artist of her calibre is something else. I had tears in my eyes ‘You are making me cry.’ She loves me a lot. Rekha ji was offered this role 18–20 years ago,” she told Filmigyaan.

This is Manisha’s first release of the year. She was last seen in ‘Shehzada’, which bombed at the box office.

About ‘Heeramandi’

‘Heeramandi’ has a top-notch cast headlined by Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Richa Chadha. Jason Shah, best known for his work in Salman Khan and Govinda’s ‘Partner’, essays the role of the ruthless Cartwright in SLB’s magnum opus.

The story focuses on Mallikajaan, the ‘huzoor’ of Heera Mandi, who rules over an elite house of courtesans with an iron fist and does things her own way. Things change when the daughter of her late rival tries to overthrow her. While talking about the series, Bhansali once said it is a tale of ‘extraordinary women’ and added that his association with Netflix will help the show reach a global audience.

All eight episodes of ‘Heeramandi’ were released on Netflix on May 1.