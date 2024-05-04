Sharmin Segal Turns Off Comments on Instagram After Receiving Flak for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Heeramandi’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ premiered on Netflix on May 1 and received mixed reviews with critics lauding the grand cinematography but criticising the slow screenplay. Sharmin Segal, in particular, received a great deal of flak for her portrayal of Alamzeb. This negativity forced her to turn off the comments section on her Instagram page.

Sharmin Segal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece, has failed to leave an impact with her performance in his magnum opus ‘Heeramandi’. The consensus is that she wasn’t able to emote as well as expected. Some fans took to Instagram to slam her for failing to do justice to the role. These negative remarks made her turn off the ‘comments’ section on Instagram.

‘Heermandi’ features Sharmin Segal as the love-struck Alamzeb, an innocent young woman who doesn’t want to become a ‘tawaif’. She has several intense scenes with Manisha Koirala and Taha Shah Badussha in the series.

What’s Heeramandi About?

‘Heeramandi’, one of Netflix’s most ambitious Indian projects, is billed as a game-changer for the OTT space in India. It has a top-notch cast headlined by Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Richa Chadha. Jason Shah, best known for his work in Salman Khan’s ‘Partner’, essays the role of the villainous Cartwright in SLB’s magnum opus.

The story centres on Mallikajaan, the ‘huzoor’ of Heera Mandi, who rules over an elite house of courtesans with an iron fist and does things her own way.. Things change when the daughter of her late sister returns to challenge her authority. While talking about the series, Bhansali once said it is a tale of ‘extraordinary women’ and added that his association with Netflix will help the show reach a global audience.

All eight episodes of ‘Heeramandi’ were released on Netflix on May 1.