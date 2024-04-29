'Heeramandi': Fardeen Khan Thanks Fans as He Returns to the Red Carpet After 14 Years

Fardeen Khan will soon be seen in Heeramandi, one of the biggest web series of the year. This will be his first release in 14 years. Ahead of its release, the Darling actor penned a note of gratitude for his fans and said that he experienced a mix of nervousness and nostalgia’ about returning to the red carpet after more than a decade.

‘Heeramandi’ Star Fardeen Khan Thanks Fans for Making his Comeback a Reality

Fardeen Khan, last seen in ‘Dulha Mil Gaya’ (2010), is set to begin the second innings of his career with ‘Heeramandi’. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-helmed show features him in a regal avatar, which has created a fair deal of buzz in the industry. The actor recently shared a note for fans thanking them for their support and said they made it possible for him to return to the screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fardeen F Khan (@fardeenfkhan)

“14 years on, getting ready to walk the red carpet again. Feeling a mix of nerves and nostalgia, but mostly, I’m just grateful. To my incredible fans who’ve waited, this moment was ours. Without your love and support I wouldn’t be here. So here’s to new beginnings and cherished memories! Sending you all my love,” read his post.

Fardeen also shared a few photos from the Red Carpet event to pique the curiosity of netizens.

About ‘Heeramandi’

‘Heeramandi’, one of Netflix’s most ambitious Indian projects, is billed as a game-changer for SLB. It has a top-notch cast headlined by Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Richa Chadha.

The story centres on a powerful woman who rules over an elite house of courtesans with an iron fist and fears none. Things change when the daughter of her late foe challenges her athourity. While talking about the series, Bhansali once said it is a tale of ‘extraordinary women’ and added that his association with Netflix will help the show reach a wider audience.

‘Heeramandi’ is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1.