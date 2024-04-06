What Role Is Fardeen Khan Playing In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi?' Actor Makes A Comeback After 14 Years

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut on OTT platforms with “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is generating significant anticipation. Featuring a star-studded ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal, the show has already sparked excitement. Now, the producers have unveiled new character posters to introduce the male members of the cast.

On Saturday, Bhansali Productions revealed four new posters showcasing the new additions to the cast. Fardeen Khan is poised to make his return to the screen after a 14-year hiatus with “Heeramandi.” The poster depicts Khan in a majestic pose, lounging on a couch with a tray of jewellery before him. According to the poster, Fardeen Khan will be playing the role of Wali Mohammed. More details are awaited on his role. The caption of Fardeen Khan’s poster on Instagram reads: “Caught in a whirlwind struggle of love and duty, Wali Mohammed attempts to reconcile his heart’s desire with his royal responsibilities. Fardeen Khan makes his spectacular return to the screen as Wali Mohammed!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Additionally, Shekhar Suman and his son Adhayayan Suman are also joining the cast of the Netflix series. A second poster introduces Shekhar Suman’s character, portraying him as a Nawaab with a proud demeanour. The caption reads: “Pledging his loyalty to Mallikajaan, only one thing stands in the way of Zulfikar and his ambitious dreams – Heeramandi. The versatile Shekhar Suman stars as Zulfikar!”

“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” delves into the cultural intricacies of Heeramandi, an opulent district, through the narratives of courtesans and their patrons against the backdrop of the tumultuous Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1st.

READ MORE: Who Is Sacha Baron Cohen’s Wife Isla Fisher? Couple Files For Divorce After Nearly 14 Years Of Marriage

ALSO READ: Who Is P Diddy’s Son Christian Combs? Rapper’s Son Gets Accused Of Se*ual Assault in New Lawsuit