Why Is Harvey Weinstein Facing A Retrial? Disgraced Hollywood Producer Spotted In Court Wearing Handcuffs

Looks like Harvey Weinstein’s legal troubles are not ending anytime soon. The disgraced producer and filmmaker recently made a notable appearance at a Manhattan courtroom, following the overturning of his rape conviction by the New York Court of Appeals last week. Despite recent health concerns that have led him to use a wheelchair, Weinstein arrived in handcuffs, sporting a new suit with a single unidentified tag on his cuff, which garnered unexpected attention.

Once a prominent figure in Hollywood, Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year sentence, made his first public appearance since his 2020 conviction for sexual assault. Additionally, he received a 16-year term following a separate California rape trial. Weinstein was scheduled to appear before the judge at 2:15 PM, with a new trial set for fall 2024, according to reports from a leading Hollywood publicaiton.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein is wheeled into New York court in handcuffs with a telltale tag on cuff of his new suit in first appearance since conviction was overturned. pic.twitter.com/SIVamxV96a — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 1, 2024

Why Is Harvey Weinstein Facing A Retrial?

While his conviction was overturned, eliciting outrage from many of his accusers, Weinstein remains in custody due to his conviction in Los Angeles. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has hinted at seeking a retrial for the case, while Weinstein’s legal team remains committed to appealing. The next hearing is scheduled for May 29.

Jennifer Bonjean, the attorney handling Weinstein’s California appeal, shared, “At the time the jury was deciding the evidence in California, they were working under the assumption and the belief that he had properly been convicted in New York, Now we know that’s not true.”