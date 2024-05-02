Why Is Chris Pine Getting Sued For $500,000 By His Neighbour?

Chris Pine’s neighbour in Hollywood Hills has accused the actor of causing property damage. According to a leading Hollywood publication Pine and music attorney Helen Yu are in a legal dispute over ficus trees planted by Pine, which Yu claims are damaging her property.

According to TMZ, Yu stated in legal documents that Pine has planted over a dozen ficus trees, which have encroached onto her property, causing damage to concrete and her home’s foundation.

Why Is Chris Pine Getting Sued?

It’s important to note that Ficus benjamina trees are known for their potentially destructive roots. In a 1993 report, the United States Forest Service noted that the tree’s roots grow rapidly and have a tendency to invade gardens and cause damage to infrastructure like sidewalks and driveways.

Yu initially filed a lawsuit against Pine in 2022, but the two parties attempted mediation. However, tensions escalated when Pine alleged that Yu’s fence was encroaching on his property. Initially seeking a $267,000 settlement, Yu now seeks over $500,000 in total, including $346,000 for repair costs and $225,000 for emotional distress.

Pine recently appeared in the Disney musical Wish and is preparing for the release of his directorial debut, Poolman, scheduled to hit theaters on May 10th.