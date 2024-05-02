BJP's Brij Bhushan Could Sit Out Of Polls Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

As the Lok Sabha election approaches, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finds itself in a challenging position regarding its candidate selection in Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh. The party leadership is reportedly considering a shift away from Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a six-time MP and heavyweight in the political arena, due to sexual harassment allegations and ensuing protests from top wrestlers in the country.

Sources within the BJP have revealed that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has represented Kaiserganj for three consecutive terms, may not receive a ticket this time. Instead, there are discussions about fielding his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, for the upcoming elections. Despite these considerations, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is said to be adamant about contesting.

This potential change comes amidst a backdrop of controversy. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, also a former national wrestling boss, faced serious accusations of sexual harassment from prominent wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshee Malikkh. The allegations led to significant protests in the national capital, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

The BJP leader, however, has vehemently denied these allegations, and the legal process regarding the case is ongoing in a Delhi court. This situation has not only cast a shadow over his political career but also brought attention to the broader issue of sexual harassment in sports and politics.

The timing of these developments adds complexity to the electoral landscape. Kaiserganj, scheduled to vote on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, faces uncertainty regarding its BJP candidate. With the nomination deadline looming, the BJP is expected to announce its decision today, putting an end to speculations and confirming its choice for the seat.

In a recent interaction, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh expressed frustration with the media’s role in the delay of the candidate announcement, attributing the situation to media attention. His elder son, Pratik Bhushan Singh, already holds the position of MLA, adding another dimension to the family’s political involvement.

The outcome of this deliberation will not only impact the electoral dynamics in Kaiserganj but also resonate across the political spectrum, reflecting the challenges and choices parties face in addressing internal controversies while maintaining electoral competitiveness.