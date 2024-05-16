PM Modi Lambasts SP, TMC in Bhadohi Rally, Questions Akhilesh Yadav's Alliance with Mamata Banerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently took a serious dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a public rally that was held in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. Modi took the opportunity to question Yadav’s alliance with Banerjee, highlighting her remarks that deemed people from Uttar Pradesh as “outsiders” in West Bengal.

Addressing the public, PM Modi directed his remarks at Yadav, stating, “I want to ask one question from the SP’s ‘shehzade,’ since you are so close to your new bua (Mamata Banerjee), have you ever asked her why she calls people from UP outsiders in West Bengal?” He further criticized Banerjee’s alleged discriminatory remarks against people from Uttar Pradesh.

Continuing his attack against the SP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), PM Modi accused both parties of practicing appeasement politics. “There is only one thing that connects SP and TMC, and that is appeasement. The contractors of appeasement want to change India’s identity,” he asserted.

The Prime Minister was rallying support for BJP candidate Vinod Kumar, who is contesting against Lalitesh Pati Tripathi of the Trinamool Congress and Harishankar of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Tripathi, with the backing of both the SP and the Congress, poses a significant challenge to the BJP in the electoral arena.

Taking aim at the Congress and SP’s stance on the Ram Mandir issue, PM Modi praised the BJP for its efforts in constructing the temple in Ayodhya. He criticized the opposition’s reluctance to acknowledge the significance of the Ram Mandir and accused them of attempting to undermine its sanctity.

Highlighting the developmental initiatives undertaken by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi commended his party for transforming the state’s infrastructure and fostering economic growth. He emphasized the expansion of expressways and airports in the region, signaling progress and prosperity under BJP governance.

Closing his address, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Bhadohi and sought their blessings for the upcoming elections. “Your enthusiasm this summer clearly says ‘Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar,'” he remarked, urging voters to support the BJP symbol, the lotus, in the upcoming polls.

Bhadohi is scheduled to vote in the sixth phase of the elections on May 25, with the results set to be announced on June 4.

