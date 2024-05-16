Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Shot and Hospitalized After Cabinet Meeting

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and subsequently hospitalized following a cabinet meeting that was held in the central town of Handlova.

A video capturing the immediate aftermath of the attack showed that Fico’s bodyguards swiftly ushered him into his armored limousine for safety. Recent reports from the Dennik N daily, confirmed by a reporter who bore wintess to the incident, suggested that the suspected gunman has been taken into custody by the law enforcement authorities.

According to details revealed by an Eastern European media outlet NEXTA, sourced from local reports, the Prime Minister sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the assault. NEXTA’s post on X outlined the severity of Fico’s injuries, stating, “One to the abdomen, one to the head. He’s in serious condition.”

⚡️⚡️⚡️ The first minutes after the attack on Robert #Fico – the prime minister’s security guards evacuate him to his motorcade while eyewitnesses hold the shooter According to preliminary information from Slovak media, Fico was shot multiple times. One to the abdomen, one to the… pic.twitter.com/vhcYPPjjlg — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 15, 2024

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen condemned the “vile attack” on Fico, denouncing such acts of violence as antithetical to the principles of democracy. In her statement on a social media post on her handle on X, she expressed her concern for the Prime Minister and his family. She also emphasizing the urgent need to uphold the sanctity of democratic institutions.

I strongly condemn the vile attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico. Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good. My thoughts are with PM Fico and his family. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 15, 2024

Echoing similar sentiments, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova decried the assault on Fico as “brutal and reckless,” conveying her shock and offering words of encouragement for the Prime Minister’s recovery. She emphasized the gravity of the situation, condemning the attack as an affront to the stability and safety of the nation.

