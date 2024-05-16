All the doubts surrounding whether the Bengal CM is still with the INDIA bloc, on Thursday, she herself cleared all the air around the speculations. Mamta Banerjee confirmed that she made the INDIA bloc and she will be part of the alliance if it forms govt. at the centre, ousting the BJP in the 2024 Lok sabha elections.

“A lot of people misunderstood me. We will be in INDIA alliance. I made INDIA alliance,” Banerjee said.

but in the early statements of CM Mamta Banerjee that she will fight the Lok sabha elections alone and will provide outside support to the opposition front if BJP loses.

Adhir’s Jibe at Mamta

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury takes a jibe at Mamta for her constant rolling statements saying that she left the alliance earlier and now she can also join hands with the BJP.

The leader of the congress in Lok sabha said that the TMC’s leader remark suggests that the Congress party and the INDIA alliance are coming to power.

Chowdhury gave a byte to ANI, expressing his mistrust over the Bengal CM. He said, “I don’t trust her. She left the alliance and ran away. She can also go towards the BJP… They were talking about destroying the Congress party and that Congress would not get more than 40 seats but now she is saying that it means that the Congress party and the alliance are coming to power,”

Banerjee’s previous stances

In January 2024, after months of strategizing, planning and meetings with the I.N.D.I.A bloc, chief Minister Mamta Banerjee herself severed ties with the alliance in order to safeguard her party’s interests in future.

Regarless of Congress many tries to pacify her, she turned a deaf ear towards the alliance.

Her statement just after the inauguration of the Ram Mandir Temple was, ““I have not had any talks with anybody. Right from the beginning, the Congress rejected our proposal, and we decided only then that we will go it alone.”

She made this statement in context of the alliance seat-sharing plan. The congress wanted an understanding of 6 seats with the TMC, but Mamta was stick to only 2 seats to the Congress party. Because in 2019 also, the Congress party won from two seats, Behrampore and Malda Dakshin out of total 42 lok sabha seats.

