Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Bangladeshi lawyer and human rights advocate, Rabindra Ghosh, is set to reapply for the bail of detained spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on Thursday in a Chittagong court.

Bangladesh Rights Lawyer To Move Again Today For Bail Of Chinmoy Krishna Das

A Bangladeshi lawyer and human rights advocate, Rabindra Ghosh, is set to reapply for the bail of detained spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on Thursday in a Chittagong court.

Chinmoy, a former priest of ISKCON, was arrested at Dhaka Airport on November 25, charged with sedition.

Ghosh, a senior lawyer of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, earlier approached the Chittagong court on Wednesday to expedite the bail hearing. However, the court dismissed his plea, citing the absence of formal authorization from Chinmoy.

“After my plea was rejected, I visited the jail and secured the necessary authorization from Chinmoy Krishna Das,” Ghosh said over the phone. He added that the jail superintendent confirmed the authorization, enabling him to reapply to the court.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, Ghosh faced hostility in the courtroom. “Around 30 lawyers entered the court without permission and tried to assault me,” he said. The group reportedly accused him of being an “ISKCON agent” and a representative of Chinmoy Krishna Das. They also linked him to the killing of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif, who died during clashes between police and Chinmoy’s supporters.

“They taunted me, called me a murderer, and demanded to know why I was there,” Ghosh recounted. “The judge reprimanded them, and police presence prevented any physical attack.”

Ghosh explained that Chinmoy’s original lawyer was unable to attend the hearing because of a pending murder case against him. Ghosh had stepped in to represent Chinmoy but faced procedural challenges.

Chinmoy’s legal troubles escalated on November 26, when a Chittagong court denied his initial bail plea and ordered him to be sent to prison. The decision sparked protests from his followers, who blocked his prison van and clashed with police. The clashes resulted in injuries and the death of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif.

On December 3, the court scheduled January 2 as the date for Chinmoy’s bail hearing, following a prosecution request for more time. Ghosh’s efforts aim to secure an earlier hearing, citing the urgency of the case.

Despite the challenges, Ghosh remains committed to ensuring justice for Chinmoy Krishna Das. The court will hear his renewed plea later on Thursday.

