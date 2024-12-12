Home
Thursday, December 12, 2024
VIDEO: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After 55-Hour Borewell Rescue Operation

A massive rescue operation was initiated by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local authorities, to save the child.

On Wednesday, A five-year-old boy, was soon declared dead after he was pulled out of a 150-foot-deep borewell in Kalikhad village in Rajasthan, after an long 55-hour-long rescue operation.

On Monday, December 9, Aryan, while playing in a field, accidentally fell into the uncovered borewell around 3 PM.

Rescue Operation

A massive rescue operation was initiated by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local authorities, to save the child.

Rescue crews used every resource , from installing a pipe to supply oxygen to Aryan to using heavy drilling equipment to dig a parallel pit.

Although underground steam made it difficult to see, cameras lowered into the borewell provided brief glimpses of the boy’s condition.

The high water level, which was estimated to be 160 feet, and mechanical issues that required the team to replace one of the drilling machines in the middle of operation added to the difficulties.

“Despite the challenges, we never stopped. We worked around the clock,” said NDRF commandant Yogesh Kumar, who oversaw the rescue mission.

After hours of digging and strategizing, Aryan was finally brought out around midnight on December 11.

Declared dead in hospital

Hope turned to despair as he was rushed to the hospital, where doctors tried resuscitation measures but ultimately declared him dead. “We performed ECG tests twice, but all efforts to revive him failed,” said the Chief Medical Officer of Dausa.

In a similar incident earlier this year, a two-year-old girl was rescued from a 35-foot borewell in the Bandikui area of Dausa after 18 hours of painstaking effort. However, she survived.

