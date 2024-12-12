Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi Shivers At 4°C As Cold Wave Grips The City

Delhi experienced a biting cold morning on Thursday as the mercury dropped to 4.0°C, marking the season's lowest temperature so far.

Delhi Shivers At 4°C As Cold Wave Grips The City

Delhi experienced a biting cold morning on Thursday as the mercury dropped to 4.0°C, marking the season’s lowest temperature so far. This was six degrees below the normal average for this time of year, plunging the national capital into a severe cold wave.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning, urging residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. The chilly spell follows light rains that occurred in parts of the city earlier this week, disrupting the typical weather pattern.

Daytime Temperatures and Humidity

The IMD has forecasted that the maximum temperature for Thursday is likely to reach 23°C, providing some respite during the day. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2°C, the second-lowest of this winter season.

Humidity levels on Thursday morning stood at 64%, adding to the damp and frigid conditions that residents woke up to.

Air Quality Remains Poor

Adding to the discomfort, Delhi’s air quality continues to linger in the ‘poor’ category. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 262 as of 8 a.m.

The CPCB classifies AQI readings between 201 and 300 as “poor,” which can pose health risks, particularly for individuals with respiratory conditions or sensitivity to pollution. For reference, AQI levels between 0-50 are considered “good,” while readings above 400 fall into the “severe” category, indicating hazardous air quality.

Precautions Advised

With a cold wave and poor air quality persisting, health experts recommend wearing warm clothing, limiting outdoor activities, and using air purifiers indoors if possible. The IMD has also advised citizens to remain cautious and prioritize their well-being as the harsh winter conditions continue to grip the city.

Also Read: Three Days After, Five Year Old Boy Taken Out From Borewell, Declared Dead

 

Filed under

4 degree Delhi AQI delhi weather

Advertisement

Also Read

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

Teen Jailed In Dubai Begs Forgiveness After Sleeping With 17-Year-Old

Teen Jailed In Dubai Begs Forgiveness After Sleeping With 17-Year-Old

Entertainment

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I Chased Her

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She Has To Say On This Rumour

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox