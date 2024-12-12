Delhi Shivers At 4°C As Cold Wave Grips The City

Delhi experienced a biting cold morning on Thursday as the mercury dropped to 4.0°C, marking the season's lowest temperature so far.

Delhi experienced a biting cold morning on Thursday as the mercury dropped to 4.0°C, marking the season’s lowest temperature so far. This was six degrees below the normal average for this time of year, plunging the national capital into a severe cold wave.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning, urging residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. The chilly spell follows light rains that occurred in parts of the city earlier this week, disrupting the typical weather pattern.

Daytime Temperatures and Humidity

The IMD has forecasted that the maximum temperature for Thursday is likely to reach 23°C, providing some respite during the day. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2°C, the second-lowest of this winter season.

Humidity levels on Thursday morning stood at 64%, adding to the damp and frigid conditions that residents woke up to.

Air Quality Remains Poor

Adding to the discomfort, Delhi’s air quality continues to linger in the ‘poor’ category. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 262 as of 8 a.m.

The CPCB classifies AQI readings between 201 and 300 as “poor,” which can pose health risks, particularly for individuals with respiratory conditions or sensitivity to pollution. For reference, AQI levels between 0-50 are considered “good,” while readings above 400 fall into the “severe” category, indicating hazardous air quality.

Precautions Advised

With a cold wave and poor air quality persisting, health experts recommend wearing warm clothing, limiting outdoor activities, and using air purifiers indoors if possible. The IMD has also advised citizens to remain cautious and prioritize their well-being as the harsh winter conditions continue to grip the city.

