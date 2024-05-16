Eknath Shinde's Baggage Screened In Nashik By Polling Officials

Polling officials in Nashik on Thursday, inspected the belongings of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde upon his arrival at a helipad. This action followed recent claims by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, suggesting that the CM transported cash-filled bags via helicopter. However, the officials discovered nothing suspicious in Shinde’s luggage.

Previously, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut made accusations that Shinde transported bags filled with cash via helicopter to Nashik. This claim was denied by the Shiv Sena led by Shinde. Raut shared a video on X platform, depicting Shinde disembarking from a helicopter with individuals around him carrying sizable bags.

“If they claim to have the support of the people, then why do they need money to entice voters”, Raut mentioned this during a media interaction. “The authorities have time to probe our helicopters, but no action is taken against these people,” he added.

After officials found nothing suspicious in his bags on Thursday, Shinde also commented, “Some people work secretly. Eknath Shinde works openly. Now, what went outside from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation standing committee will also come to the fore (referring to alleged corruption in BMC),” he added.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat dismissed Raut’s assertion, stating that the bags actually contained clothes. He emphasized that during such trips, leaders typically carry bags with clothing items. Shirsat suggested that Raut was simply imagining things.

5th phase of polling

On Monday, May 20, the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polling will take place in 13 constituencies across Maharashtra. Notable candidates in this phase include Union minister Piyush Goyal, actor-politician Bhushan Patil, and public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Maharashtra holds 48 Lok Sabha seats, making it the second-highest in the country after Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 seats.

The 13 constituencies set for polling are Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South. Out of the 48 parliamentary seats in the state, the BJP is contesting in 28, the Shiv Sena in 15, the NCP in four, and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha in one.

The Chief Minister has consistently asserted that there are no disputes within the Mahayuti alliance, which comprises the BJP, the Shiv Sena, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, regarding the allocation of Lok Sabha seats among the allies.

