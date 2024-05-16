First LCA Mark 1A Fighter Aircraft Set for Delivery to Indian Air Force by July

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is expected to deliver the first LCA Mark 1A fighter aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) by July this year, marking a crucial milestone in India’s indigenous defence capabilities. Originally slated for delivery in the February-March timeframe, a slight delay occurred due to technical reasons.

Defence officials, speaking to ANI, revealed that the IAF and HAL recently conducted a comprehensive review of the LCA fighter project, leading to the revised delivery schedule. The HAL successfully conducted the fighter’s maiden flight last month, and ongoing integration trials are expected to conclude in the coming weeks before the aircraft is handed over to the IAF.

Breaking- Tejas MK1 A🇮🇳

1:15 pm Takeoff

1:33 pm landed successfully

Chief Test Pilot KK VenuGopal.🫡

Watch @indiatvnews for Exclusive video and Detail. @HALHQBLR @DRDO_India good work. pic.twitter.com/6VbMz373Ie — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) March 28, 2024

The induction of the indigenous LCA Mark 1A into the IAF’s fleet signifies a significant stride towards self-reliance in the defence sector. Officials hinted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might be invited to mark this momentous occasion.

The LCA Mark 1A project, initiated under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, involves a substantial investment. A Rs 48,000 crore order for 83 planes has been placed, with another order for 97 planes expected by the end of this financial year, valued at around Rs 65,000 crore.

This procurement initiative is part of the government’s plan to replace aging aircraft in the IAF’s inventory, such as the MiG-21s, MiG-23s, and MiG-27s. The recent tender issued by the Defence Ministry to HAL for 97 LCA Mark 1A jets marks the largest indigenous military hardware order in India’s history.

The indigenous fighter aircraft program not only aims to modernize the IAF but also offers significant business opportunities for small and medium enterprises in the defence sector across the country. Prime Minister Modi’s emphasis on promoting indigenous defence manufacturing has been evident through his support for HAL and its various aviation projects, including helicopters and engines.

The plan to acquire 97 additional LCA Mark 1A fighter jets was first announced by IAF Chief VR Chaudhari, highlighting the government’s commitment to bolstering India’s indigenous defence capabilities on the global stage.

Show Full Article