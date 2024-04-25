'Heeramandi': Sonakshi Sinha Pens Touching Note for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shares Photos From Premiere

Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen in Heeramandani, one of the biggest shows of the year. The show has created a great deal of buzz in the industry as it comes from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the maverick filmmaker behind films such as Devdas and Gangubai Kathiawadi. On Thursday, April 25, Sonakshi shared a thank you note for SLB and shared photos from Heeramandi’s premiere.

Sonakshi Sinha Pens A Note For ‘Heeramandi’ Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sonakshi Sinha, who attended the star-studded premiere of ‘Heeramandi’ with the show’s cast and crew, penned a note on Instagram to thank Sanjay Leela Bhansali for casting her in the biggie. She also thanked her co-stars and shared photos from the night.

“What a MAGICAL night!! Too many emotions, too many people, too much love, too many memories all that came to life on screen yesterday at the grand premier of #HeeraMandi (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) Thank you Sanjay sir for making me your Fareedan…So honored to share this moment with my stellar co actors and the entire team that toiled day and night to create this magic!!! It’s happening guys!!! #heeramandionnetflix MAY 1st (sic),”read the caption.

Sonakshi plays Fareedan, a complex character, in the series.

All About ‘Heeramandi’

‘Heeramandi’, one of Netflix’s most ambitious Indian projects, is billed as a game-changer for SLB. It has a stellar cast headlined by Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, and Shekhar Suman. The story revolves around a daring woman who rules over an elite house of courtesans with an iron fist and fears none. Things change when the daughter of her late rival returns to challenge her authority.

While talking about the series, Bhansali had once said it is a tale of ‘extraordinary women’ and added that his association with Netflix will help the show get wide patronage.

‘Heeramandi’ is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1.