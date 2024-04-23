'Heeramandi': Richa Chadha Reveals the Reason Behind Her 'Deep Connection' With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Richa Chadha will soon be seen in ‘Heeramandi’, one of the biggest series of the year. The show has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it comes from ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and marks his OTT debut, Richa, who essayed a supporting role in the ace director’s ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, is excited to reunite with him for his magnum opus. The actress recently said that she shares a strong bond with SLB.

‘Heeramandi’: Richa Chadha Opens Up About Working With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Richa Chadha, who is awaiting the release of ‘Heeramandi’, shares a strong professional rapport with its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She feels that they are able to bond mainly because of their mutual love for art.

“Sanjay and I share a deep connection as old souls who harbor a profound love and respect for classic art forms, ranging from music to dance to the cinematic craft itself. His signature style, characterized by grandiose sets and extravagant song sequences, has always resonated with me,” said the actress.

Richa hopes to strengthen her bond with SLB through ‘Heeramnandi’ where she will get an opportunity to showcase her Kathak skills.

What’s ‘Heeramandi’ About?

‘Heeramandi’, one of Netflix’s biggest Hindi projects, is billed as a game-changer for SLB. It has a stellar cast headlined by Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, and Shekhar Suman. The story centres on a daring woman who rules over an elite house of courtesans with an iron fist and fears none. Things change when the daughter of her late foe decides to challenge her authority.

While talking about the series, Bhansali had once said that it is a tale of ‘extraordinary women’ and added that his association with Netflix will help the show reach a wider audience.

“This is a story of love, power, freedom, and extraordinary women, their desires, and struggles. It marks a new milestone in my journey. In Netflix, we found the ideal partner —- one who not only shares our love for storytelling but also possesses the unparalleled capability to bring our series to the most diverse and global audience imaginable,” he said.

‘Heeramandi’ is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1.