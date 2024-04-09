'Heeramandi' Trailer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Maiden Web Series Promises to Be a Riveting Tale of Love, Loss, and Struggle

‘Heeramandi’ is one of the biggest web series of the year. It has created a great deal of buzz among fans as it comes from ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director behind popular films such as such as ‘Devadas’ and ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. Here is the latest update about the show. On Tuesday, April 9, Netflix unveiled its official trailer to pique the curiosity of fans.

‘Heeramandi’ trailer out

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up for the release of his latest magnum opus ‘Heeramandi’. It official trailer is out and it does justice to SLB’s grand and intense band of storytelling. The video introduces the audience to a fearless woman who rules over an elite house of courtesans with an iron first and fears none.

Her world is turned upside down when the daughter of her late rival tries to challenge her authority. Going by the trailer, the series will feature a liberal dose of romance and passion. It, in trademark SLB fashion, also promises to be a visually-stunning spectacle set in a bygone era.

About ‘Heeramandi’

‘Heeramandi’, one of Netflix’s biggest Hindi projects, is the first web series of Bhansali’s career. It has a stellar cast headlined by Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, and Shekhar Suman.

While talking about the series, Bhansali had once said that it is a tale of ‘extraordinary women’ and added that his association with Netflix will help the show reach a global audience.

“This is a story of love, power, freedom, and extraordinary women, their desires, and struggles. It marks a new milestone in my journey. In Netflix, we found the ideal partner —- one who not only shares our love for storytelling but also possesses the unparalleled capability to bring our series to the most diverse and global audience imaginable,” he said.

‘Heeramandi’ is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1.