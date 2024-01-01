 Prabhas, the Pan-India Star, Teases Exciting News as 'Kalki 2898 AD' Gears Up for Release

Renowned for his monumental roles in Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2, Prabhas has made the headlines for a vague post that he made on his social media handle on Instagram. This morning, Prabhas sparked widespread curiousity amongst his fans by posting a cryptic message on his instagram story, which read, “Darlings….Finally, someone very special is about to enter our life… Wait cheyandi…”

While many fans are speculating that the announcement might pertain to Prabhas’ personal life, insider sources suggest it is likely related to the actor’s upcoming project Kalki 2898 AD. The film’s makers are reportedly preparing to release the first single from the movie, adding to the excitement surrounding its release.

Kalki 2898 AD boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathy, among others. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. This VFX-heavy project features a soundtrack by Santhosh Narayanan. The film is set to hit theaters on June 17, 2024, and fans are eagerly marking their calendars. Scheduled for release next month, this film has already generated significant buzz.

As the release date of Kalki 2898 AD approaches, fans eagerly await further announcements. Whether it’s the release of the first single or another surprise, Prabhas continues to captivate and intrigue his audience, ensuring his place as a cherished star in the hearts of millions. Prabhas’ fans remain fiercely loyal, and his amiable nature and generous spirit have endeared him to both peers and audiences alike. His ability to connect with people on and off the screen has solidified his reputation not just as a superstar, but as a genuinely beloved figure in the film industry.

Prabhas has become a global icon while still endearing himself to fans and colleagues as their beloved ‘Darling.’ The actor, who has been selective with his projects following the success of the Baahubali series, now boasts an impressive lineup of films that promise to captivate audiences worldwide.

In addition to Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas has diversified his portfolio by signing films across various genres. Among these is a comedy-horror titled The Rajasaab, directed by Maruthi. His projects, characterized by their extravagant budgets and inclusion of prominent stars from Tollywood, Bollywood, and Kollywood, underscore his status as a pan-Indian star.

On the personal front, At 44, Prabhas remains one of Tollywood’s most eligible bachelors, with his personal life often under public scrutiny. Rumors have frequently linked him to fellow actress Anushka Shetty, with fans speculating about a possible romance and even marriage. However, both actors have consistently denied these rumors, maintaining that they share a close, platonic friendship. Despite their denials, their on-screen chemistry continues to enthrall audiences, making them one of the most beloved pairs in Indian cinema.

