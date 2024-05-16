Kamal Haasan-led ‘Indian 2’ to Release in July? All We Know

Kamal Haasan will soon be seen on ‘Indian 2’, one of the most eagerly-awaited films of the year. It has garnered a fair deal of attention as it features the veteran actor as Senapathy, one of the most iconic characters of his career. The film is slated to hit screens in June but that is unlikely to happen. Reports suggest that ‘Indian 2’ has been postponed to July.

Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ to Get a New Release Date?

‘Indian 2’, which marks Kamal Haasan’s second collaboration with filmmaker Shankar after ‘Indian’ (1996), has faced numerous delays and setbacks since it was announced in 2017. Now, it appears that the film has been postponed again. According to reports, ‘Indian 2’ will hit screens on July 12. The makers had initially announced that the flick would open in theatres in June. However, going by these reports, these plans may have been scrapped.

Interestingly, Kamal Haasan had earlier indicated that the makers are not too keen on rushing the post-production process as it may affect the quality.

“I can’t make up for the lost time. Also, we cannot speed up production as the quantity doesn’t matter, quality does. We have completed ‘Indian 2’ and ‘Indian 3’. The post-production work of ‘Indian 2’ is currently happening,” he had told The Hindu.

One is likely to get more clarity on the situation once the makers make an official announcement about the release date.

All About ‘Indian 2’

‘Indian 2’, directed by S Shankar, is a vigilante-thriller that centres on an aged freedom fighter who decides to eliminate corruption from society. The film is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian, which was India’s entry to the Oscars. ‘Indian 2’ features Kamal Hassan in the titular role and will be his first release after Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Vikram’ (2022).

The cast of ‘Indian 2’ includes Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Gulshan Grover, and the late Vivekh. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh. The theme song, titled ‘Come Back Indian’, has already created a great deal of buzz among fans

