'Devara' First Single to Be Released on May 19, on the Eve of Jr NTR's Birthday

Jr NTR will soon be seen in ‘Devara’, one of the biggest films of his career. The flick has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it features him in a new avatar and marks his second collaboration with Koratala Siva, who previously directed him in ‘Janatha Garage’. The makers of ‘Devara’ have now announced that its first single will be unveiled in a few days.

First Single from Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ Gets a Release Date

On Thursday, May 16, the makers of ‘Devara’ took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce that the first single from the film will be released on May 19, on the eve of Jr NTR’s 41st birthday.

“ALL SET for the mighty storm 🌊 #DevaraFirstSingle ~ #FearSong will unleash tsunami of madness that will sweep through every coast on May 19th 💥 An @anirudhofficial Musical 🎶 #Devara Man of Masses @tarak9999 #KoratalaSiva #SaifAliKhan #JanhviKapoor @NANDAMURIKALYAN @RathnaveluDop @sabucyril @sreekar_prasad @Yugandhart_ @YuvasudhaArts @NTRArtsOfficial #KaranJohar @dharmamovies @AAFilmsIndia @apoorvamehta18 #AnilThadani @DevaraMovie @Tseries @tseriessouth,” read the post.

The announcement was accompanied by a poster. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, best known for his work on ‘3’ and ‘Petta’.

About ‘Devara’

‘Devara’ is an action drama, directed by Koratala Siva. The film features Tarak in ‘desi’ avatar and caters to the masses. It stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Telugu debut. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the biggie. ‘Devara’ is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It is set to hit screens on October 10.

Interestingly, Tarak is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in ‘War 2’, which marks his Bollywood debut. The ‘Young Tiger’ will also be teaming up with Prashanth Neel, the director of ‘KGF 2’ and ‘Salaar’, for a film.

Meanwhile, the first single from ‘Devara’ will be released on May 19.

